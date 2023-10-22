Montigo Resorts, Nongsa in Batam offers a luxe relaxing getaway for couples and families

Craving a brief escape from the daily grind? Hop on a quick ferry from Singapore, and in just 40 minutes, you'll find yourself in Nongsa, Batam — the perfect spot for a rejuvenating weekend getaway. In a recent island escapade, we packed our bags for a three-night stay at the beachfront Montigo Resorts, Nongsa, and it was everything we hoped for.

From the moment you step off the ferry at Nongsapura Ferry Terminal, Montigo Resorts ensures your vacation starts promptly.

Complimentary shuttles whisk you straight to the resort a mere five minutes away, and once there, buggies are the preferred mode of transport. Whether you choose to WhatsApp the front desk or flag down a friendly staff member, getting around this expansive resort is a breeze.

Art enthusiasts will appreciate the vibrant murals by Indonesian and Singaporean graffiti artists, providing an Instagram-worthy backdrop. If you're planning an event, the resort also offers versatile spaces with stunning sea views, perfect for everything from corporate gatherings to weddings.

Villas: Your personal oasis

The sight of pristine white villas nestled amidst lush greenery sets the tone for an extraordinary stay. Our 3-room villa greeted us with contemporary interiors, high ceilings, and opulent furnishings. Air-conditioned rooms offered a sanctuary from Batam’s tropical weather, akin to Singapore’s climate.

Beyond the lavish living space, the private pool beckoned, promising countless moments of pure relaxation. We suggest ordering some pizzas and beers through in-villa dining and initiating your private pool party — it’s a memory waiting to be made.

Inside the master bedroom’s bathroom, a jacuzzi invites you to unwind, equipped with all the essentials you might need. Families and groups will appreciate the range of villa options accommodating up to 10 people, with varying room capacities. If mobility is a concern, larger villas might have stairs, so it’s advisable to notify the reservations team for necessary arrangements.

An array of engaging activities

If you fancy a change of scenery beyond your villa, Montigo Resorts has a plethora of activities to choose from. Thrill-seekers can opt for jet-skiing or an ATV ride through the sand dunes.

Alternatively, families will find the Kid’s Club a hit, with slides, toys, and video games keeping the little ones entertained. Golf enthusiasts can take advantage of the ‘Golf & Stay‘ packages (starting from S$165/night), offering the best of both worlds.

Spa retreat & culinary delights

In need of a restful break? Montigo Spa, nestled away from the bustling hub, provides a peaceful haven by the quiet Tranquility Beach, where distractions vanish, and the scene is set for a serene massage.

We opted for the signature Montigo Massage for a much-needed muscle tension relief and were left in the good hands of the massage therapist. Need more TLC? Montigo offers a variety of treatments, from massages to facials and even teeth whitening (a collaboration with SmileCloud Dental Clinic), ensuring a complete head-to-toe rejuvenation.

Multiple dining options

When it comes to dining, Montigo Resorts spoils you for choice. With four distinct restaurants, each offering a different cuisine, your taste buds are in for an adventure. Warung Montigo is perfect for a taste of Indonesian cuisine. We recommend trying the Nasi Campur, with a choice of Chicken, Beef, Lamb, or Seafood, and a range of vegetables and side dishes.

To wash it all down, pair the dish with the fragrant Bajigur (a traditional Indonesian coffee with coconut milk, Aren palm sugar, vanilla, and pandan), and end your meal on a sweet note with the Sago Melaka (Creamy Sago Pudding served with Gula Melaka syrup).

For a Chinese-inspired culinary experience, Pantai Restaurant has you covered with typical Singapore “tze-char” style. Whilst at TIIGO Beach Club, you can enjoy sunset views, pizzas, signature cocktails, and if you’re lucky, live DJ sessions for the ultimate pool party vibe.

Nonetheless, for that extra umph, we highly recommend the In-Villa BBQ for a more intimate dining experience. Not to worry, a private chef and server (starting from S$158++/2 pax) will tend to you with a thoughtful table set up and added ambient lighting to make your evening all the more special.

Currently undergoing renovations, Montigo Resorts, Nongsa, is set to offer even more food options in early 2024. Despite the ongoing upgrades, it remains a beautiful and hassle-free retreat suitable for couples, families, and friends.

The courteous staff and their efficient service have firmly placed this resort at the top of our list for a quick getaway from Singapore. Whenever wanderlust beckons, Montigo Resorts Nongsa, Batam, promises a memorable and relaxing escape.

Montigo Resorts Nongsa in Batam is located at Jl. Hang Lekir Nongsa Batam, Indonesia. For more information & reservations, please visit the website, email reservations.nongsa@montigoresorts.com or call +65 8876 7668. Rates start from S$250++ for a One-bedroom Villa. Book before Nov 30, 2023 to take advantage of the 30 per cent flash sale.

This article was first published in City Nomads.