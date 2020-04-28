Mookata, traditional ice cream and other unexpected food to order in during this extended CB period

Good afternoon everyone! We are opening slots for 29 April (Wednesday). Please PM us your order now if interested... Posted by 星仔(香港)臭豆腐 Mini Star (HK) Fermented Beancurd on Monday, April 27, 2020

Traditional ice cream

Nothing like ice cream and waffles to brighten up the day, especially when you feel trapped from being stuck indoors for too long.

Because Carrara sells hot food, you'll still be able to get their desserts and gelato delivered to you.

Free delivery is available for orders of at least $30 for nearby areas (Queenstown, Tiong Bahru, Redhill, Outram, Commonwealth, Dover, River Valley, Holland/Ghim Moh, West coast, Orchard), and orders of at least $60 for the rest of Singapore.

Orders can be made via their website or Whatsapp 90271679.

Haidilao

Haidilao offers set meals starting from $108, you may choose from either one or two soup bases, and a la carte options are aplenty.

Do note that hotpots will not be provided, so make sure you have a set at home for the soup bases. Sadly, there won't be a waiter to entertain you with the iconic noodle dance too.

It's available for self-pickup, islandwide delivery and on GrabFood.

Beauty in a pot

Beauty in a pot sets start from $78 for three to four pax, and they come with twin broth for all sets.

There are other a la carte dishes to add on, as well as condiment and sauces starting from $1.20 that serves up to five people.

Spend a minimum of $50 for free islandwide delivery, available until May 4. A delivery surcharge of $3 is applicable on the eve of public holidays and public holidays. You can also order on GrabFood.

Virtual Omakase

If you have an anniversary, a Mothers' Day celebration or birthday that's coming up, hold a virtual fine dining omakase party with two-Michelin starred restaurant, Saint Pierre.

A specially created bento box will be sent to you and your dinner guests' homes, the party will commence on Zoom, a video call platform where chef Emmanuel will present the ingredients and dishes that come in the bento box.

The virtual omakase will set you back $220++ per box, which features premium ingredients such as lobster, scallop and crab. Minimum order for 15 pax is required, up to a maximum of 30. Orders must be booked five days in advance.

Orders can be made via info@saintpierre.com.sg or 64380887.

Uni

Uni lovers, rejoice! You can get a tray of uni delivered to your home, air-flown directly from Japan's Tsukiji Market for guaranteed freshness.

Pricing varies every week due to the supply of the uni, and stocks run out quickly too.

Orders can be made by calling 9155 7429.

Weekend brunch

Continue your weekend brunch tradition by ordering from FOC. The brunch menus feature seafood platters, FOC churros platter, FOC brunch and rolls, as well as cocktail options catered to the whole family.

Free islandwide delivery or self-pickup is available.

Beer and cocktails

Wind down after a long day of WFH with Jigger & Pony's takeaway cocktail service. Each cocktail set costs only $30, which serves two and they will be delivered by their very own bartenders.

If cocktails aren't your kind of poison, then craft beers from Goodluck beer house might just tickle your fancy.

Orders will be delivered within an hour, or you could order a round of drinks for your friends with their Happy Hour Zoom Bundle Packs, which comes with craft beer fresh from the tap, bar snacks and free delivery to four places.

Only 10 sets are available each day; order on their website.

