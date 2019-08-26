More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival

We're in the midst of the seventh lunar month, and with Halloween fast approaching, 'tis the perfect season to gather friends are regale them with chilling tales of the supernatural.

According to those in the media industry, film sets are ripe with such stories passed down from one generation of storytellers to the next.

One director even shoots with a solid wall behind his back, because he's felt the presence of 'others' lingering behind him (peeping at his camera screen, obviously).

If you enjoy the feeling of goosebumps breaking across your skin, here are more hair-raising tales from Singapore film sets that will leave you more creeped out this Hungry Ghost Festival.