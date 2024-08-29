With 'more inclusive' rules, Miss Universe Singapore 2024 showcases diverse lineup of finalists

SINGAPORE — Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2024 is embracing diversity and representation.

For the first time in its 70-year history, the local beauty pageant flung open its doors to Singapore citizens who are married, divorced and have children. There is also no upper-age limit.

In 2023, MUS was open to single women aged between 18 and 28, who had never married.

The changes reflect the international requirements set by the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO), says MUS' national director Elaine Daly.

"The Miss Universe pageant is very inclusive now, and Singapore has embraced the change," the 47-year-old, who was Miss Universe Malaysia 2003, tells The Straits Times at an MUS press event held at social club 1880 on Aug 28.

In 2012, MUO relaxed its rules to allow trans contestants who are legally female. In 2022, the international Miss Universe competition also welcomed mothers, married women and divorcees to compete, after MUO was bought by Thai media tycoon and transgender rights advocate Anne Jakrajutatip.

Being more inclusive meant more women could take part in MUS, Daly says, noting that 65 women applied in 2024, which was more than previous years. There was even a "very brave 65-year-old, who unfortunately was not that confident in the end".

Among 2024's top 15 finalists for whom the revised regulations worked in their favour are Qatrisha Zairyah, 33, a married trans woman; Adelene Stanley, 29, a divorced mother of one; and Seraphina Yong, the oldest contestant at 34.

Qatrisha credits her confidence and poise from having taken part in other pageants for transgender women. The 1.8m-tall stunner even clinched the first runner-up spot at the biggest and most prominent one — Miss International Queen 2023 held in Pattaya, Thailand.

"It's about time I can represent my community on the MUS stage," she says. "MUS is a good opportunity for me to share about my life, my struggles, failures, fears, fighting discrimination, and how I'm achieving my dreams to become a successful trans woman."

The fashion adviser, who underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2017, is prepared for criticism as she knows not everyone "can accept people like us".

But the beauty queen is pressing on, with support from her Singaporean husband of seven years. The couple got married in Singapore.

"He knew me when I was 20 years old, when I was still doing national service. He was with me throughout my transformation journey from a boy to a woman," says Qatrisha.

She cites Miss Spain Angela Ponce, who in 2018 became the first trans Miss Universe contestant, as a role model.

Miss Universe 2023 featured two trans women for the first time — Miss Portugal Marina Machete and Miss Netherlands Rikkie Kolle.

"I cried when I saw Angela on stage representing trans women," Qatrisha recalls. "She was an inspiration, and paved the way for more trans women to have the courage to participate in the competition."

If she ends up winning the MUS title, it will be a dream come true.

"I have what it takes to be a winner. How awesome will it be if I can be the first trans woman to represent Singapore on the global stage? Who knows, I may even be the first to represent Asia," she says.

Stanley is also making history in MUS 2024 by being the first finalist who is a divorcee and a mother.

The dancer, who runs arts and entertainment event company The Dance Circus, wants to show her two-year-old daughter Robin that anything is possible.

"I went through a dark time in 2023 when my marriage ended because of my ex-husband's infidelity," says Stanley, who had never entertained the thought of taking part in a pageant until now. "So when I came across the MUS audition advertisement in July, I told myself to go for it."

The pageant has also helped her reclaim body confidence after childbirth, adds the Chinese-Indian, who is also an adjunct dance lecturer at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

"2023 has been insane... I was figuring out how I can be the best mother, and move forward with as much grace as possible," says Stanley, adding that she hopes to be able to represent mothers and other women who are going through divorce.

Even though Yong is the oldest in a contest teeming with 20somethings, the former flight attendant lives by her motto that "you are the youngest you are today". She feels having more life experience gives her an edge over her younger competitors.

"I'm very glad that MUS is more inclusive this year, otherwise I would not have been able to take part because of my age," she says.

Citing her zest for life as one of her strengths, Yong overcame depression after a series of cyberbullying experiences a few years ago, which stemmed from a difficult relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

An avid surfer who owns swimwear line Shakaila Swim and runs wellness and holiday planner company Suurv Adventures, Ms Yong has a psychology degree from Murdoch University. She hopes to use the MUS platform to share the importance of prioritising mental health.

“Having undergone therapy sessions gave me a unique perspective on mental health and wellness,” says Yong, who is currently in a relationship.

“I am passionate about spreading the message that seeking therapy and working on one’s mental health is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

The MUS finals will be held on Sept 22 at luxury party destination Amber Lounge at The Clifford Pier. Public voting details and ticket availability will be announced on Sept 11 on the MUS Instagram page and website.

