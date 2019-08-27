More plant protein tied to longer life

People who eat more plant-based protein may live longer than those who get more protein from meat, a Japanese study suggests.

Researchers followed almost 71,000 middle-aged Japanese adults for an average of almost two decades. Compared to people who consumed the smallest amount of plant protein, participants who consumed the largest amount were 13 per cent less likely to die during the study and 16 per cent less likely to die of cardiovascular causes.

"Previous studies have found higher consumption of animal protein is associated with increased chronic diseases and mortality, whereas higher consumption of plant protein is associated with lower risk, but most of these studies were conducted in Western populations, in which consumption of animal protein is much higher than plant protein," said Dr. Frank Hu, chair of the department of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

"In this Japanese study, consumption of plant protein is quite high, whereas the consumption of animal protein is quite low compared to that in Western populations," Hu, who wasn't involved in the study, said by email."

Animal protein didn't appear to influence longevity in the study, researchers report in JAMA Internal Medicine.