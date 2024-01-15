More wallet-friendly options: F&B stalls to offer $3 items at this year's Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar

If you enjoy checking out the food stalls at Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar, here's a piece of good news for you.

You can expect more wallet-friendly options this year as every F&B stall at the bazaar will offer two food items priced at $3 each.

This will provide visitors with more affordable choices, said event host Wisma Geylang Serai (WGS) in a press release on Jan 12.

The bazaar, which will run from March 8 to April 9, will feature 500 stalls including 150 F&B stalls that offer a selection of traditional and contemporary food and drinks.

According to WGS, each F&B stall will either have a valid halal certificate from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), or a Muslim owner, or approval by a Halal certification consultant.

The bazaar will be open daily from 10am to 11.59pm, and until 6am on the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which is expected to fall on April 10.

In a Facebook post on Jan 12, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who is lead advisor to WGS, shared teaser images of the event.

"Expect lots of food, shopping, entertainment, colourful lights and more here at Wisma Geylang Serai! I look forward to seeing all of you with your friends and family very soon!" he wrote.

Cap on stall rental prices

Visitors aren't the only ones who will enjoy more affordable prices - vendors will too.

This year's Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar will also see a maximum rental cap of $15,000 per booth, Assoc Prof Faishal announced last October.

He said that they were "taking steps to ensure that it is more affordable for our sellers and consumers".

"This will benefit consumers by offering items which are more cost-effective," he explained.

