Moschino's $6,000 bag looks like a giant stalk of celery

Moschino is serving up haute couture with a side of fun with their Sedano bag — modelled after an oversized stalk of celery.

But would you pay close to $6,000 for it?

Made from nappa leather, the bag is designed to look as realistic as possible, with 3D markings and different shades of green used to create depth.

The leaves and branches are also re-enforced with a wire core to create volume and allow them to move and sway naturally — just like the real thing.

As if its appearance isn't already deceiving, the bag also has a hidden magnetic clasp to make the entire thing appear seamless (with added security, too).

The brand is evidently showcasing their ''irreverent spirit'' with the release of this unique celery clutch, priced at US$4,470 (S$5,921) on the Moschino website.

Reactions

However, not everyone is totally into the idea of mixing their daily greens with their fashion pieces.

"Just because you can, doesn't mean you should," a commentor noted on a video of the bag posted by Singapore-based fashion and beauty site, Bagaholicboy.

The bag also got even more attention after British supermarket chain Aldi joined in on the fun, launching a parody featuring the genuine produce for "only 75p (S$1.29)".

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@aldiuk/video/7430739886036110625?q=aldi%20celery&t=1730265540452[/embed]

Other realistic food-inspired bags

For those who aren't familiar with the luxury designer brand, this isn't the first time they've launched such quirky accessories either.

Moschino is well-known for their creative, food-inspired releases.

Some examples include their Baguette Bag ($1,716) and Rosetta Bag ($1,199), both of which are realistic recreations of the bakes they're named after.

Other luxury brands have also had similar unconventional releases, such as Balenciaga with their potato chip bag, and Saint Laurent with their takeaway box bag, just to name a couple.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@highsnobiety/video/7375203957880212779[/embed]

Want to be the proud owner of this realistic celery clutch? Moschino ships internationally, so you definitely could if you'd like to.

