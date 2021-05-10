Moss art installations are the next big thing in the biophilic design trend

It’s been proven time and again that being surrounded by greenery is great for our mental health. Until now, our options for botanicals indoors have mostly been limited to either live plants, which require constant maintenance, or artificial plants, which may look too fake.

Preserved greenery is the in-between option that retains the beauty of real botanicals while keeping things low maintenance. And the hottest new trend is preserved moss, according to Chia Ming Kuang, founder of design studio InOut Atelier.

He creates moss art pieces and feature walls that stand the test of time – quite literally, with his preservation method that ensures the moss remains fresh and vibrant.

The process of laying moss.

PHOTO: InOut Atelier

The discovery of preserved moss as a botanical art form came about by serendipity. At InOut Atelier, Ming Kuang and his team had initially focused on creating terrariums.

They then realised that the leftover moss could be given a new lease of life as an art piece on its own. An architect by training, Ming Kuang also recognised its potential for being integrated into interior design. We chat with him to learn more.

Why did you choose to work with moss instead of other botanicals?

Moss is versatile, commercially viable, and can be preserved in shades of green or in different colours to create a soft vertical landscape. Most feature walls use leafy plants and we felt that moss would be a viable and unique alternative for an installation.

How has the response been to the moss installations?

The moss can be integrated into other artwork, such as this wood-carved plaque.

PHOTO: InOut Atelier

Most of the responses that we’ve gotten are those of curiosity and awe. We realise that not many people are aware of the possibilities of preserving botanicals and installing them as an art piece.

We always get asked: “What’s the maintenance like?” It’s very low, as the moss is neither dead nor alive, and our preservation method ensures it retains its vibrancy, remains soft to the touch and looks fresh.

What are the most common kinds of moss installation requests you get?

Seven out of 10 of our clients are homeowners with limited wall space. They are usually looking for unique designs to display in areas such as their foyer or living room.

Every moss frame is customised according to the sizing requirements of each client’s space. The designs are also personalised with laser-engraved cut-outs.

We often get requests to include meaningful quotes, wedding vows, bible verses or even logos for corporate clients. People enjoy having fuss-free greenery in their homes that includes a meaningful message at the same time.

What has been your most challenging project so far?

The studio creates custom, meaningful pieces that last a long time.

PHOTO: InOut Atelier

We’re currently working on our biggest mosstallation (moss installation) yet – a three-storey-tall feature that will be spread vertically across the staircase core of a landed house.

It will be installed using vertical panels of varying dimensions, and the biggest challenge is to ensure that the individual segments can stand alone as design pieces of their own and also speak to each other, forming a cohesive piece that flows seamlessly from one area to the next.

What considerations should people bear in mind when deciding whether they want to do a moss installation?

Our clients need to determine the size of their mosstallation and have a sense of how big or small the piece is in proportion to their wall. If they do not intend to do a full wall installation, we will request the dimensions of their wall and plot it using the AutoCAD software, then propose a few sizes.

They should also be mindful of the space where the mosstallation will be installed. There should be no direct contact with sunlight and rain as these elements are detrimental to the quality of the preserved moss.

How do you think your training in architecture has influenced your current role?

Ming Kuang with one of their art pieces, featuring a custom message.

PHOTO: InOut Atelier

In architecture, we are trained to focus not only on the aesthetics of the design but also to balance it with the functionality of the space. This is a practice that is reflected in my terrariums and mosstallations.

I find that understanding the needs of our clients is similar to understanding the needs of the user of the architecture space. When proposing a mosstallation design to a client, we need to know the purpose of the design and the intention of the product in the space. It could be used as a feature wall, to soften the space of the interiors, or to act as an acoustic barrier.

How do you think the biophilic design trend will evolve in Singapore in the next few years?

The perspective from inside a terrarium.

PHOTO: InOut Atelier

Most of the biophilic design we see in Singapore now are on a larger scale – notably in architecture facades and special features within buildings.

In the future, more biophilic design will be integrated indoors, especially in dwelling spaces. I believe that more Singaporeans will make a conscious choice to include common indoor biophilic applications through interior design such as the use of textures, colours and choice of materials. More people will adopt passive design technology to allow maximum daylight and ventilation indoors.

As issues of mental health and personal well-being remain at the fore, biophilic design can play a major role in helping people reconnect with nature. I believe that more people will realise its value.

For more information, please visit www.inoutatelier.com.

