The most beautiful celebrity engagement rings

The model announced her engagement on Instagram in early February and in doing so, confirmed that her partner is Dion Hamilton, as alluded in her punny caption, “Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it!”

Just a month before, she had posted a photo of her, her son and a mystery man (whose face was censored in the photo) on the beach with the caption, “2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life, stepping into 2020 with both by my side is priceless.”

The Knot reported that Blue Nile trends expert Taylor Peterson estimates her ring to be worth at least US$40,000 (S$55,000): “Jourdan Dunn’s stunning ring looks to be around 2.5 to 3 carats and is estimated to be worth US$40,000 to U$100,000, depending on the colour and clarity.”