'Most challenging time of my career': Singapore footballer Ikhsan Fandi on how injury has impacted his physical and mental health

During the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Shanti Pereira was crowned Asia's fastest woman in the 200m category for track and field.

She became just the third Singaporean to be crowned an Asian Games champion this time around.

Being an elite athlete, the joys of your highs can be shared with your supporters and fellow countrymen even.

However, what's less visible to the masses are the lows these elite athletes have to endure.

Take for example, national footballer Ikhsan Fandi's long recovery from a serious knee injury.

He suffered it last December, representing Singapore in a 3-1 friendly win over the Maldives.

On Monday (Oct 2), Ikhsan posted an Instagram Reel updating his followers on the progress of his recovery.

Football has provided Ikhsan with plenty of highs, but this particular injury has been a struggle with him admitting that "negative thoughts" often run through his head.

The former Young Lions player even described it as the "most challenging" time of his playing career thus far.

"It's taken a toll on my physical and mental health," the 24-year-old added.

Thankfully, Ikhsan's support system, made up of friends and family, has eased the mental burden of being out of action for such a prolonged period of time.

He admitted that the rehabilitation journey he is on has made him rather introspective.

Getting back to full fitness comes with challenges, but Ikshan is of the belief that one can overcome them with "discipline, determination and a strong mindset".

Injuries are part and parcel of an elite athlete's career and he has chosen to turn a less-than-ideal situation into an opportunity for self-growth.

Ikhsan's fans would be glad to hear that he's on track to full fitness and looking forward to getting back into action.

Singapore's star striker has had a nomadic start to his career so far, with trials in Spain and Chile back in 2013.

Between 2019 and 2021, Ikhsan played in Europe with Norwegian clubs Raufoss IL and FK Jerv.

Nowadays, he's based much closer to home, plying his trade in Thai League 1 with BG Pathum United, alongside his brother Irfan Fandi.

At the tender age of 24, Ikhsan has already racked up 33 caps for the national team, scoring on 17 occasions.

ALSO READ: Ikhsan Fandi on meeting David Beckham and getting 'valuable advice' from the football legend

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.