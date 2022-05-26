The most interesting heritage trails in Singapore

Learning the culture and history about a place or a time past doesn’t have to be confined to our National Gallery.

Whether you’re a tourist or just a curious local looking to find out more about Singapore, we’ve hand-picked our favourite destinations for custom heritage trails up to experience the untold stories behind the streets and landmarks around the island. Plus, it makes for a great trip down nostalgia lane for those who have been here for decades!

Sepoy Lines Trail

There are currently around 12,000 to 15,000 Sikhs in Singapore…but what do we know about them and their culture besides the recognisable turban (better known as pagri) that Sikh men wear?

One of the most under-represented communities in the city, the Sikh Singaporean history began from their contributions to our military and police force during the colonial and post-colonial eras.

The trail starts at the Former Outram Prison and the Straits Settlement Police Force for an intriguing exploration of relations between the colonial British, military Sikhs, and Singapore.

See here for more information.

Coastal Heritage Trail

Nature and heritage – what better combination can one ask for? The north-eastern corner of this little red dot lies a beautiful coastline serving picture-perfect sunsets. This 3.5km trail boasts one of the only two protected Mangrove forests in Singapore hosting vast wildlife, as well as rivers Sungei Api Api and Sungei Tampines.

It also gives us a peek into Singapore’s colourful resort lifestyle in the 1950s, when seaside holidays and activities became more popular. Weekends would see water skiing competitions, music, and dance battles!

See here for more information.

ALSO READ: Adventures at home: Let's rediscover the Singapore story

Bukit Brown

Did you know that Singapore has one of the largest cemeteries outside of China? Opened in 1922, the Bukit Brown cemetery turns 100 years old this year and deserves to be celebrated as a historic landmark. While touted to be one of the most haunted places in Singapore, it’s also on the international list of places to be preserved in World Monument Watch.

Many important figures in Singaporean history have been interred here, among the 10,000 tombs belonging to Chinese of various social classes from pre to post world war period.

Not only does this trail uncover beautiful nature spots and the hidden “Avatar Trees”, but it also tells us the lesser known tales about our past that we won’t be able to find in textbooks.

See here for more information.

Jubilee Walk

If you are curious about what is it like to experience Singapore through a time machine, look no further than the Jubilee Walk. This 8km trail connects the past, present, and future as it takes you from ancient Temasek to the colonial era to rapid urban development.

See buildings like the Armenian Apostolic Church of Saint Gregory the Illuminator (built in 1853), the Singapore Philatelic Museum – once home to the first Methodist Church in Malaya – before ending the day at the Marina Barrage.

See here for more information.

ALSO READ: Step out to learn about Singapore's heritage

Toa Payoh Heritage Trail

Easily recognised for its nostalgic and iconic dragon playground, Toa Payoh gives an intimate and honest glimpse into the everyday lives of Singaporeans (unlike most heritage trails that showcase a preserved and polished past).

Walk the well-beaten path of worshippers to admire the oldest temples in Singapore – Shuang Lin Monastery and Sri Kaliamman Temple – and learn more about how the community came together to save a tree shrine. At the end, you might just realise that it is people who give meaning to a place.

See here for more information.

This article was first published in City Nomads.