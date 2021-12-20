Most wow weight loss tips and inspiring stories

Janelle Yong
Wonderwall.sg
PHOTO: Pexels

As the holiday season reaches its peak, it's time for last-minute gift shopping, Christmas lights and, of course, festive feasting... which, unfortunately, usually means putting on extra kilos.

But don't worry; we've collated these painless weight management tips and tricks to help you ease (or rather, squeeze) into 2022.

PHOTO: 123rf

How chopsticks can make you lose weight

Who knew that this humble piece of cutlery could help you with your diet plans?

PHOTO: Unsplash

Three of the easiest weight loss tricks for everyday

These tiny changes will go a long way in helping you stick to your weight loss resolutions.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Why too much dim sum is bad for you

We all love dim sum, but this tasty treat has more calories than you think.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Nintendo

Stay home, stay safe, have Fun: Mobile and video games that help you lose weight

Get those calories burning while having loads of fun at the same time.

PHOTO: 123rf

Five ways drinking water helps you lose weight

Among other things, drinking water can help increase your metabolism and burn calories.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Wow, these tricks make eating less so easy!

Remember these simple tips to control how much you eat at your next meal.

PHOTO: 123rf

Seven smart hacks to eating healthy carbs everyday

Not ready to give up bread and pasta? No sweat; here's how you can have your cake and eat it too.

PHOTO: Facebook/Wenhaoc, Facebook/BMTCSAF, Facebook/MindefSG

World Obesity Day: NS stories to inspire those going through a challenging BMT

Struggling with BMT? Don't worry, you're not alone; these stories will inspire and encourage you to soldier on.

READ MORE: Intermittent fasting? It worked for one wellness consultant but not another

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

#weight loss #Tips #Health and Wellbeing #Lifestyle