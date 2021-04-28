Mother’s Day 2021: 34 restaurants and cafes offering dinners, brunches and feasts in Singapore

Treat your beloved mama to any of these swanky eating estabs for Mother's Day!

Mother’s Day is just around the corner… and nothing says “I love you” better than a satisfied tummy.

Here are 34 restos, cafes and other eating estabs to take your mama to for the best Mother’s Day dinner, brunches or feasts in Singapore.

1. 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung

PHOTO: 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung

15 Stamford by Alvin Leung is offering an exquisite Mother’s Day À la Carte Brunch on Mother’s Day.

The most extravagant six-course selections from the restaurant, from poached lobster and shucked oysters to a medley of Asian specialties and roasted meats of the spit and rotisserie, will have Mum spoiled for choice.

Desserts are also aplenty, capped off with exquisite cheeses from a dedicated wagon.

When: May 9, 2021; 12pm – 3pm

Price: $118++ per adult; $59++ per child (food only). Additional $48++ for sparkling beverage package (complimentary for Mothers); $68++ for champagne beverage package; and $118++ for vintage beverage package

Reservations: Call 6715 6871 or book online here.

15 Stamford by Alvin Leung, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, 15 Stamford Rd., 178906

2. Angelina

PHOTO: Angelina

Surprise your mum with Angelina‘s special Mother’s Day three-course Set Menu, featuring Butter Fried King Prawn as the starter, options of Oven Roasted Veal Tenderloin or Mix Seafood as the main course.

And end it off with a Rose Framboise dessert.

When: Now till May 16, 2021 (excluding May 1 & 13)

Price: $68++ per pax

Reservations: Call 6688 7218 or book online here.

Angelina, 2 Bayfront Ave., Canal Level #B2-89/89A, Marina Bay Sands, 018972

3. Blue Jasmine

PHOTO: Blue Jasmine

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Blue Jasmine with its dine-in and takeaway Mother’s Day Thai special menus.

Blue Jasmine will also be presenting a charming pot of succulent plant to the lady boss of the household with every Mother’s Day Set Menu booked.

Highlights of the special set menu include a mouth-watering Minced Chicken with Peanut Pink Sago Ball with a piquant filling of ingredients like minced chicken, peanut, sliced chilli and coriander root.

Nothing’s warmer than mum’s love – but the Tom Yum Red Seafood Soup comes close.

Made with a base of chicken stock, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, chilli padi and tom yum red chilli paste; the soup offers a robust yet satisfying kick of spice.

When: May 8 & 9, 2021

Price: $98 for four; $148 for six

Reservations: Call 6824 8851 or book online here.

Blue Jasmine, 10 Farrer Park Stn. Rd., Level 5, Park Hotel, Farrer Park, 217564

4. Bread Street Kitchen

PHOTO: Bread Street Kitchen

Celebrate this Mother’s Day with a bountiful three-course feast at Bread Street Kitchen. Start with the crispy tamarind spiced chicken wings and off-menu items like the heirloom tomato tart.

Then, tuck into the signature beef fillet wellington, elevated by a serving of bone marrow for this momentous occasion and served with mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, seasonal greens and red wine jus.

When: May 9, 2021; Lunch and Dinner

Price: $79++ per pax

Reservations: Call 6688 5665 or book online here.

Bread Street Kitchen, 2 Bayfront Ave., #01 – 81, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018956

5. CÉ LA VI

Mother's Day is just around the corner and it's the perfect time to plan for the special weekend 🧡 For the woman of the... Posted by CÉ LA VI Singapore on Monday, April 19, 2021

Spoil yourself with a special cocktail drink overlooking the Singapore harbour this Mother’s Day at CÉ LA VI.

The Field of Flowers cocktail is made from Butterfly Pea-infused Tanqueray London Dry Gin, Elderflower and Spiced Chamomile Honey. *Note that this drink is not available with other free-flow packages.

When: Valid during the evenings of May 7-9, 2021 (Restaurant and SkyBar)

Price: $22++ per glass (usual price, $25)

Reservations: Call 6508 2188 or book online here.

CÉ LA VI, 1 Bayfront Ave., Level 57, Tower 3, Marina Bay Sands Hotel, 018971

6. Cherry Garden

Make Mother’s Day a memorable one as you take the family to a lavish dim sum brunch buffet at Cherry Garden. Available... Posted by Mandarin Oriental, Singapore on Monday, April 26, 2021

Make Mother’s Day a memorable one with a lavish dim sum brunch buffet at Cherry Garden.

Available on May 8 and 9, experience a sumptuous spread of daily specials including braised goose with five spice, scallops in salted egg and an array of signature dim sum delights that’s sure to keep your tummies filled.

When: May 8 and 9, 2021

Price: $88++ per pax; $48++ per child

Reservations: Call 6885 3500 or email mosin-dining@mohg.com.

Cherry Garden, Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Ave., 039797

7. CUT by Wolfgang Puck

PHOTO: CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Pamper your Mum with a lavish three-course brunch this Mother’s Day at CUT by Wolfgang Puck! Indulge in dishes such as Oysters Rockefeller, Steak and Eggs, and Lemon Meringue Tart.

When: May 9, 2021; 11.30am – 2pm

Price: $98++ per pax

Reservations: Call 6688 8517 or book online here.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck, 2 Bayfront Avenue #B1-71, Galleria Level The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018972

8. db Bistro & Oyster Bar

PHOTO: db Bistro & Oyster Bar

Take your mum out for a special Mother’s Day brunch at db Bistro & Oyster Bar and enjoy two complimentary glasses of Champagne for each pair, as well as complimentary Raspberry Rose Madeleines (pictured) for groups of four or more!

When: May 9, 2021; 12pm – 5.15pm

Price: $58++ per pax

Reservations: Call 6688 8525 or book online here.

db Bistro & Oyster Bar, 2 Bayfront Ave., #B1-48, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018956

9. Frieda Restaurant

PHOTO: Frieda Restaurant​​

This German resto – Frieda Restaurant – is offering a four-course Mother’s Day set menu.

Start with Asparagus Bread Salad with egg and fresh herbs before easing into the appetiser of Mother’s Cold Cucumber Soup, enriched with yoghurt, dill and smoked salmon.

For mains, choose from Pan-seared Codfish with parsley potatoes and tomato chutney or Light Veal Ragout with mushrooms, Swabian pasta and parsley.

Dessert serves up Crepes with cranberry compote, whipped cream and vanilla ice cream.

When: May 9, 2021

Price: $48++ per person

Reservations: Call 6715 6873 or book online here.

Frieda Restaurant, Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski, 13 Stamford Rd., 178906

10. Hard Rock Cafe

PHOTO: Hard Rock Cafe

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Hard Rock Cafe this May!

Exclusively on Mother’s Day, mothers can indulge in a complimentary main course of her choice with a minimum purchase of one entrée (strictly through reservations using the code “HRCMUM”).

Additionally, explore different styles and rock the Hard Rock Cafe fashion with 50 per cent discount on all ladies’ apparel.

When: May 9, 2021

Price: One complimentary main course with a minimum purchase of one entree (via code “HRCMUM”)

Reservations: Call 6235 5232 or book online here.

Hard Rock Cafe, 50 Cuscaden Rd., #04-01 HPL House, 249724

11. Hinode Izakaya & Bar

PHOTO: Hinode Izakaya & Bar​

The five-month old Hinode Izakaya & Bar at Hamilton Road is launching its specially crafted, super value-for-money $58++ Mother’s Day Set, featuring generous servings of A4 Wagyu Beef and Foie Gras.

The star of the four-course set meal? The A4 Wagyu Beef Don, paired with Foie Gras, which is charcoal-grilled to a tender perfection, and finished off with a spoonful of truffle and onsen egg, elevating the bowl to the next scrumptious level.

When: May 3-9, 2021

Price: $58++

Reservations: Call 6232 7827 or book online here.

Hinode Izakaya & Bar, 14 Hamilton Rd., 209184

12. Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine

PHOTO: Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine

This one’s not just for Mother’s Day – it’s Parent’s Day too. Treat not just one, but both parents with Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine‘s Parent’s Day Set Menu.

Enjoy gastronomic creations like Sautéed Mini Abalone with Broccoli, Deep-fried Oyster with Salted Egg Yolk as well as Signature Roasted Peking Duck that will definitely please the palate.

To sweeten the occasion, diners who order the Parent’s Day Set Menu will receive a complimentary dessert to finish.

When: May 1 – June 30, 2021

Price: $98++ per pax

Reservations: Call 6688 7788 or book online here.

Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine, 10 Bayfront Ave., Marina Bay Sands, L2 Dining, L2-04, 018956

13. LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar

Celebrate 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝐃𝐚𝐲 this on the 9th of May with LAVO Singapore! ✨👩🏻 Treat your mom to an indulgent Italian American... Posted by LAVO Singapore on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Treat your family to a satisfying Mother’s Day edition Sunday brunch at the swanky and upscale, LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar.

Champagne brunch includes Vitello Tonnato with focaccia crostini and fried capers, Ossobucco with Gremolata, Risotto Milanese, Pappardelle with Beef Ragout, Chicken Involtini with Fresh Ricotta and a selection of Mother’s Day desserts.

When: May 9, 2021; 12pm – 3 pm

Price: $188++ per pax

Reservations: Call 6688 8591 or book online here.

LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar, 10 Bayfront Ave., Tower 1, Level 57, 018956

14. La Scala Ristorante

PHOTO: La Scala Ristorante

Treat your mom to a wholesome Italian four-course dinner at La Scala Ristorante. Whet the appetite with Crostini with Salmon Gravlax, served with chive butter, pickled red onion, black pepper and onions.

The appetiser warms up with Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli, blooming with the fragrance of tomato, cream, basil and parmesan.

For mains, choose from Grilled Lamb Rack served with truffle jus, rosemary roasted potatoes and sundried tomato tapenade, or Deep-fried Seabass with Beet Batter complete with garlic sauce, honey mustard green salad and crunchy Panzanella.

Cap things off with a dessert of Mascarpone Cheesecake with Burnt Strawberry, complete with a dollop of fresh cream and jaggery sugar.

When: May 9, 2021

Price: $48++ per pax

Reservations: Call 6715 6877 or book online here.

La Scala Ristorante, Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski, 13 Stamford Rd., 178906

15. Lawry’s The Prime Rib

PHOTO: Lawry's The Prime Rib

Pamper your mum in ultimate style with a decadent spread of Lawry‘s all-time favourites in a five-course set menu. Start on a flavourful note with a starter of Ebi Fry with Spinach and Cheese stuffed Mushroom and move on to the standout appetizer, Lobster Bisque with Hokkaido Scallop and Fish Roe.

For seafood lovers, you’ll love the seafood entrée featuring Atlantic Lobster Tail served alongside Pan Seared Seabass.

Taking centre stage is the best of Lawry’s timeless signatures – the meltingly tender and juicy Roasted USDA Prime Rib of Beef.

Other entree highlight includes the pan seared Goose Foie Gras with slow baked Duck Leg Confit in red wine raisin sauce.

For dessert, a decadent display of sweet treats including a Mango Cheese Cream with Pâte Sablée and Heart-shaped Lychee Rose Cake makes for an indulgent end to the meal.

Also, receive a $50 Return Dining Voucher with every bill, complete with a complimentary digital photo and a bottle of Miguel Torres Chile Santa Digna Estelado Sparkling Rosé for takeaway with every four set menus ordered.

When: May 8 & 9, 2021

Price: $119++ per set

Reservations: Call 6836 3333 or book online here.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 333A Orchard Rd., #04-01/31 Mandarin Gallery, Mandarin Orchard Singapore, 238897

16. LeVeL33

PHOTO: LeVeL33

For the special affair this year, LeVeL33 invites you and your mum to indulge in a moreish all rounded spread of fresh flavourful seafood delights alongside its popular Weekend Roast menu.

Start off with the Salmon Belly Sashimi entrée ($18++) that’s cured for two hours in a mixture of dill and citrus zest.

Staying true to their ContemBrewery cuisine, the main course of Pan Seared Tiger Prawns ($42++) incorporates stages of beer brewing into the dish. The pasta is then cooked with sakura ebi, tiger prawns and salmon roe.

Before serving, the pasta is topped with marinated kombu, and finished with fried kohlrabi leaves.

Dessert is its popular Layered Honey Cake ($15++), here served with a little twist by being paired with a special sauce made with strawberries and rich Valrhona chocolate, as well as a house-made strawberry sour cream “snow”.

Choose to easily customise the meal with these a-la-carte dishes or enjoy them as a full course at $66++.

When: May 8 & 9, 2021; 12pm – 3.30pm

Price: $66++ per pax (for full-course set)

Reservations: Call 6834 3133 or email reservations@level33.com.sg

LeVeL33, 8 Marina Blvd., #33-01, Marina Bay Financial, Centre Tower 1, 018981

17. MOONBOW

PHOTO: MOONBOW

From the romantic pastel hues of champagne and blush that lend the space a sense of timeless elegance, to the ceramic pieces adorning the restaurant that are designed and handmade by Chef Heman Tan, MOONBOW truly has aesthetic appeal.

Pamper mum with a special five-course menu this Mother’s Day.

Stimulate mum’s palate with a complimentary Amuse Bouche before beginning the meal with Fine de Claire Oysters paired with a refreshing kumquat emulsion.

Then, move onto the “Serama” Chicken Consomme, served with dried strawberries, forest mushrooms and Masala jelly before dishing on decadent mains like the Beef Wellington, where oven baked beef tenderloin Wellington is served with foie gras and a port wine reduction.

Dying to hear more? Head on down this Mother’s Day to give this menu a try.

When: May 9, 2021

Price: $128++ per pax

Reservations: Book via email at reservation@moonbow.sg or WhatsApp 9010 2717.

MOONBOW, Block 10 Dempsey Rd., #01-21, 247700

18. Marriott Cafe

PHOTO: Marriott Cafe

Give thanks to your mum at Marriott Cafe with a sumptuous five-course menu comprising highlights such as the Seafood Platter with fresh Boston Lobster, Prawn and Scallop; Crab and Cavier Cruffle Benedict with Mashed Avocado, Poached Egg and Hollandaise Sauce – plus many more!

Mums will also receive a complimentary glass of Prosecco or Rose, complete with a polaroid snapshot to memorialise the moment. That’s not all, a four-course kids menu ($38++) is also available!

When: May 9, 2021

Price: $68++ per pax (set course A); $58++ per pax (set course B); $38++ per child. Top up an additional $20++ per pax to enjoy free-flow red and white wine.

Reservations: Call 6831 4605 or book online here.

Marriott Cafe, 320 Orchard Rd., Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 238865

19. Melt Cafe

PHOTO: Melt Cafe

Dine buffet-style at Melt Cafe this Mother’s Day! Expect Smoked Salmon and Trout Platters, Charcuterie and Cheese Platters, Seasonal Oysters, Seafood Platters, Sashimi, Asian delights like Laksa, Drunken Live Prawns and more!

European and Indian delights are also available. Eat your way across the world with Melt Cafe’s generous spread this Mother’s Day.

When: May 9, 2021; 12pm – 3pm

Price: $148++ per pax (food only); $198++ per pax (free-flow of “R” de Ruinart Champagne, house wines, beers and soft drinks); $238++ per pax (free-flow of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne house wines, beers and soft drinks)

Reservations: Call 6885 3500 or email mosin-dining@mohg.com

Melt Cafe, Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Ave., Marina Square, 039797

20. Park Bench Deli x Charlotte Puxley Flowers

PHOTO: Park Bench Deli

For its inaugural collaboration after its reopening on April 30 as an all-day and all night neighbourhood concept, Park Bench Deli is partnering with Charlotte Puxley Flowers to create a very, very memorable mother’s day.

Charlotte and her team are setting up shop at our front door and creating made-to-order bouquets for guests treating their mothers to our ticketed mother’s day extravaganza.

Treat your mother to a three-course meal with a welcome drink for brunch or dinner, and she will also receive a made-to-order CPF bouquet created on the spot.

*Made-to-order bouquet selection is subject to availability.

Expect Egg Salad Tartine, Vegetable Mezze, Smoked Pork Collar, Pastrami Sandwich, Ricotta Gnudi and more.

End it off with desserts like Chocolate Tart and Creme Brulee Bomboloni. (The set menu also comes with a welcome Floral Highball drink.)

When: May 8 (Brunch, 10.30am – 3pm; Dinner, 6pm onwards) & May 9, 2021 (Brunch, 10.30am – 3pm)

Price: $120++ per pax (Brunch); $125++ per pax (Dinner). Children under 12 do not need a ticket for this event, they’re welcome to order à la carte.

Reservations: Email hello@parkbenchdeli.com with your preferred date, time, group size and contact number.

Park Bench Deli, 179 Telok Ayer St., 068627

21. Perch

Perch is dishing out Asian fusion creations this Mother’s Day with a special set menu on May 8 and 9, 2021.

The menu features the Aonori-Ko salted cheese bread – a rich lobster bisque and a refreshing side of rocket salad with deep-fried cheese ball tossed with a truffle dressing.

There’s also plenty of meats to share like the pan-seared tiger grouper, roasted herbs chicken, roasted spring lamb rack and grilled wagyu petite tender, coupled with sides of a gruyere mushroom ragout and creamy mash potato.

Dessert is served with a delectable strawberry tiramisu tartlet that’s almost too precious to cut into.

When: May 8 & 9, 2021

Price: $148++ for two pax; $268++ for four pax

Reservation: Call 6243 6052 or email hello@perch.sg to RSVP

Perch, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd., #02-244/245, 819666

22. Punjab Grill

PHOTO: Punjab Grill

Punjab Grill‘s exclusive Mother’s Day Set Menu features some of its best dishes curated by Chef Javed. Expect Kaffir Lime Fish Moilee, Murgh Tikka Masledar, Tandoori Grilled Barramundi Fish Tikka and many more.

Advanced reservations required so do make yours soon!

When: May 9, 2021

Price: $98++ per pax

Reservations: Call 6688 7395 or book online here.

Punjab Grill, #B1-01A, 2 Bayfront Ave., The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018972

23. RISE Restaurant

PHOTO: RISE Restaurant

RISE Restaurant introduces its Mother’s Day special buffet that’s perfect for the whole family.

Special dishes include Eggs Florentine, Home-Style Steamed Whole Barramundi, Roasted Beef Striploin, Poached pear with Vanilla Ice Cream and more.

When: May 9, 2021; Brunch and Dinner

Price: $98++ per adult; $38++ per child

Reservations: Call 6688 5525 or book online here.

RISE Restaurant, Bayfront Ave., The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018972

24. TONITO

From May 7 to 9, 2021, treat the whole family to a special Mother’s Day set menu at TONITO.

Start with a Mexican-style whole roasted chicken, Pollo A La Brasa that’s stuffed with smoked paprika potatoes and served with corn tortillas, pineapple salsa.

Get the little one’s fingers dirty too with a D.I.Y taco. The set also comes with Caesar salad and a dessert of burnt cheesecake with berry compote.

Mums get to pick a cocktail of Grapefruit Mimosa, Mojito or a non-alcoholic Berry Spritz.

When: May 7– 9, 2021; 11.30am – 10.30pm

Price: $78++ (inclusive of 1 complimentary drink for mothers)

Reservations: Call 6904 3975 or email hola@tonito.sg to RSVP.

TONITO, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd., #02-248, 819666

25. Tablescape

PHOTO: Tablescape

At Tablescape, celebrate Mother’s Day with two luxe promotional sets for Mother’s Day. The first Mother’s Day promotion is available for dine-in only from May 3 to 9, 2021: A specially curated four-course dinner set menu.

Highlights include Octopus, Risotto, Gnocchi and Seabass all made with exquisite ingredients. The second is a refreshed afternoon tea menu, available for both dine-in and takeaway.

Better yet, for guests who choose to dine in Tablescape on May 9, the restaurant has partnered with Elizabeth Arden to offer a special extra: The first 100 guests will be offered a sample of the Anti-Aging Daily Serum from their extraordinary Prevage line.

Guests who dine earlier on May 3 to 8, will be offered an opportunity to redeem the sample at an Elizabeth Arden counter.

Mother’s Day Dinner Set

When: May 3 – 9, 2021; 6pm – 10pm

Price: $68++ per pax

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea Set

When: Available from 1 May 2021; 2pm – 5pm

Price: $68++ per pax

Reservations: Call 6432 5566 or book online here.

Tablescape, Level 3, 10 Coleman St., Grand Park City Hall, 179809

26. The Bravery

PHOTO: The Bravery

This Muslim-owned restaurant, The Bravery, celebrates Mother’s Day with a special set meal comprising of one main, dessert and drink specially created to satisfy mum’s sweet tooth.

For mains, look forward to the crowd favourite Cod en Papillote – cod fillet baked in a paper bag with fennel, seasonal greens, herbs, microgreens and soy broth.

Created exclusively for Mother’s Day only, mum’s are in for a sweet treat with the Peach Smoothie and Pearl of Earl Grey Dessert.

Made with peaches, frozen bananas, milk, and honey, the smoothie is finished with a touch of vanilla and ginger that balances the drink perfectly without being overly sweet.

A perfect ending to the meal, the saccharine Pearl of Earl Grey features melon ganache anointed with fromage mousse, and topped with a sakura blanket and early grey pearls.

When: May 9, 2021

Price: $58++ per pax

Reservations: Book online here.

The Bravery, 50 Amoy St., 069876

27. The Marmalade Pantry

Specially for Mother’s Day, treat Mum to The Marmalade Pantry’s refreshed weekend and indulge in A Royal Afternoon Tea Set (Dine-in at $80++ for three pax), a two-tiered gourmet spread replete with a choice of pasta; and for dine-in only, sweet De Bortoli Emeri Pink Moscato Sparkling Wine.

Available for delivery only, show mum that you care with The Marmalade Deluxe Afternoon Tea Set ($168++ for three pax), which comprises additions of a Petite Charm floral box, Tasmanian Meadow Honey, and De Bortoli Emeri Pink Moscato Sparkling Wine.

A Royal Afternoon Tea Set and The Marmalade Deluxe Afternoon Tea Set are only available on two weekends (May 1 & 2, and May 8 & 9) from 11.30am to 5.30pm at The Marmalade Pantry’s Downtown and Novena outlets for dine-in, subject to a one-day advance reservation, or delivery/self-collection by ordering a set online.

A Royal Afternoon Tea Set

When: May 1 & 2 ; May 8 & 9, 2021; 11.30am – 5.30pm.

Price: $80++ per pax

Reservations: Book online here.

The Marmalade Pantry, various locations islandwide.

28. The Spot

This May, spoil the first ladies of our lives with a meal befitting her title. The brunch-time exclusive Mother’s Day... Posted by The Spot Singapore on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

The brunch-time exclusive Mother’s Day Menu at The Spot, only available till 3pm on May 9, features imaginative creations by Executive Chef Lee Boon Seng.

With starters the likes of freshly shucked Pacific oysters, sauteed Boston mussels in a lemongrass coconut broth, foie gras de canard and scrambled egg & sea urchin, it’s hard not to crack into a smile of satisfaction.

Mains comes as a choice of apple coffee pork belly, roasted Sawara fish, grilled spring chicken, wagyu beef petit tender and spinach gnocchi with roasted fig and blue cheese; whilst desserts are a quartet of saffron passion meringue tart, banana mille feuille, a strawberry and yuzu parfait, and pistachio raspberry cake.

When: May 9, 2021; 11am – 3pm

Price: $128++ per pax

Reservations: Call 6836 5994 or email hello@thespot.sg to RSVP

The Spot, 5 Straits View #01-26/27 East Tower, Marina One Show Gallery, 018935

29. W Singapore – Sentosa Cove

PHOTO: W Singapore - Sentosa Cove

Pamper the most important woman in your life this Mother’s Day with W Singapore – Sentosa Cove‘s Mother Of A Brunch spread.

For $138++, be welcomed with a refreshing top hit amongst the ladies, Mom’s Special, to ignite your appetites.

Expect to tuck into a feast for the royals with an indulgent platter of fresh seafood – Live Tiger Prawn, Green Lip Mussels, Half Shell Scallops, Little Neck Clams, Alaskan Snow Crab, Whelks, Lobster and more.

Select from a luxurious selection of premium cuts – Sanshoku Wagyu Rump, Australian Lamb Rack, Roasted Whole Op Rib or crustacean catches – Salt Baked Barramundi, Grilled Mackerel, Lobster Au Naturel and more.

For those looking to satisfy your Asian cravings, tuck into a piping hot bowl of Laksa Yong Tau Foo, Singapore Chili Mud Crab, or the luxurious Truffle Tonkotsu Ramen with a modern twist.

When: May 9, 2021 (1st seating: 12.30pm – 3pm; 2nd seating: 1.30pm – 4pm)

Price: $178++ (food and bottomless bubbly); $138++ (food only)

Reservations: Call 6808 7268 or email thekitchentable.singapore@whotels.com

W Singapore – Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way, 098374

30. WAKANUI Grill Dining

PHOTO: WAKANUI Grill Dining

For a more luxurious meal away from the bustle of the city, surf and turf Mother’s Day Feast ($488++ for four pax) at WAKANUI Grill Dining ticked all the right boxes for an extravagant meal with Mom.

Available for lunch and dinner on May 9, 2021, start the celebrations with a comforting bowl of green asparagus and fennel soup, paired with homemade garlic bread that’s slathered with wagyu beef fat.

Mains come in the form of an impressive salt-baked Japanese Grunt artfully wrapped in lotus leaf – crack the exterior and be greeted by the scent of the ocean and flesh that melts in your mouth.

The showstopper is served alongside signature cuts of ocean beef ribeye, Spring Lamb Chop, Iberico Pork Tomahawk, and paired with sides of char-grilled vegetables and cheddar cheese mash potato.

Complete the feast with a dessert of ruby grapefruit mousse and almond milk ice cream, the perfect refreshing treat to a meaty meal.

When: May 9, 2021 (Lunch and Dinner)

Price: $488++ for four pax

Reservations: Call 6384 2665 or book online here.

WAKANUI Grill Dining, 5 Straits View, Marina One The Heart West Tower, #04-02, 018935

31. Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

PHOTO: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant will be preparing an indulgent, collagen-filled Gift of Love set menu specially for this Mother’s Day.

Expect Chef-recommended Bird’s Nest with Fish Maw and Papaya Puree, Crispy Fish Maw with Caviar, Seasonal Greens and Almond Superior Sauce, Bird’s Nest and Raspberry Champagne Melting Heart Cake and many more! Choose from two different set menus.

When: May 7 – 9, 2021

Price: $98++ per pax (Menu 1*; min. two pax to dine); $108++ per pax (Menu 2*; min. two pax to dine).

*Top up an additional $15++ for a glass of premium Beauchatel Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 or a Beauchatel Sauvignon Blanc 2016.

*Top up an additional $10++ for a glass of house pour 30 Mile Shiraz 2019 or Gold Tree Sauvignon Blanc 2019.

Reservations: Call 6831 4605 or book online here.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Rd., 238865

32. Yàn

PHOTO: Yàn

From now till May 9, 2021, let your mum feel special this Mother’s Day at Yàn with its repertoire of Cantonese fare across six and eight-course set menus for dine-in.

The signature Yàn Harvest Pen Cai and a thoughtfully curated Bundle of Joy Spring Chicken are perfect complements for convivial feasts dining in at Yàn or as takeaway treats.

Exclusively for dine-in only, the six-course set menu features flavoursome dishes that nourish the body and warm the heart.

Some highlights include: Double-boiled Peru Maca Soup with Sea Whelks, Steamed Black Cod Fillet with Cordyceps Flower and Mandarin Peel, Chicken Broth with “Mee Sua” and Fish Maw.

Looking for a wider selection of Cantonese classics? Opt for the eight-course set menu. This includes the classic Yàn Peking Duck.

Other dishes to be served include Steamed or Deep Fried Soon Hock Fish with Soya Sauce, Braised two Head Abalone with Black Mushroom and Vegetables and Braised Ee Fu Noodles with Lobster Meat.

Completing both feasts is a refreshing dessert of Chilled Apricot with Sea Coconut and Almond Seed, and an additional Red Bean Pancake for the eight-course menu.

When: Now till May 9 2021 (Lunch: 11.30am – 2.30pm; Dinner: 6pm – 10.30pm)

Priced: $88++ per pax (six-course menu); $128++ per pax (eight-course menu). Minimum two pax to dine.

Reservations: Call 6384 5585 or book online here.

Yàn, #05-02, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St. Andrew’s Rd., 178957

33. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

PHOTO: Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Enjoy a Mother’s Day Free-flow Rosé Special this May with Yardbird Southern Table & Bar.

Pick from brunch favourites including the crab cake benedict and funfetti pancake or wrap up the week with a nice evening by the waterfront.

When: May 9, 2021; Brunch and Dinner

Price: $68++ per pax (for bottomless rosé)

Reservations: Call 6688 9959 or book online here.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, Marina Bay Sands 2 Bayfront Ave., #B1-07 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018972

34. Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge

PHOTO: Zafferano

This Mother’s Day, be inspired by Head Chef Andrea De Paola’s deep affection for three maternal figures in his life with an exclusive Mother’s Day menu at Zafferano.

Four heart-warming dishes showcase sentimental accolades to the significant influences of these women. The first course (melanzana) is dedicated to his grandmother.

Chef De Paola’s makes his rendition of the classic parmigiana dish that his late grandmother would cook almost every weekend.

The second course (spaghetti) is inspired by his mother’s unceasing belief in him throughout his culinary pursuit – with that, Chef presents a flavoursome spaghetti with rich monkfish ragout and peppery rucola pesto.

The third course is dedicated to his mother-in-law, featuring cacciucco alla Livornese – merluzzo comprises black cod, confit scampi, and saffron

cacciucco made with a luscious seafood bisque.

To end it off, the final course is culmination of all three women – a dessert showcasing a union of two decadent Neapolitan desserts.

When: May 7 & 8 (Lunch); May 9 2021 (Dinner)

Price: $88++ per pax

Reservations: Call 6509 1488 or email info@zafferano.sg

Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge, Ocean Financial Centre, Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay, 049315

This article was first published in The Finder.