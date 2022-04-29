Mother's Day gift guide: For the beauty-obsessed mums

In 2022, we’re getting everyone to discover the joys of self-care – and that includes your mums, too. A parent’s duty never ends and neither does the exhaustion and stress that comes with it. This Mother’s Day, pamper mummy dearest with these thoughtful beauty products and gadgets.

Phyto-Blanc Le Concentré, $430, Sisley at Isetan

PHOTO: Isetan

Want brighter complexion within 15 days? Sisley’s patent-pending Le Concentré might do just that. The serum targets existing dark spots while protecting the skin from aggressors that cause our cells to overproduce melanin.

Hermès Plein Air Complexion Balm, $148, Hermès

PHOTO: Hermès

The luxury fashion house’s first base product is available in 12 shades and it can adapt to our skin tones. It is also formulated with a blend of skincare ingredients that will keep the skin hydrated and protected from the sun’s harmful UV rays.

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer In Fuchsia/Bright Nickel, $649, Dyson

PHOTO: Dyson

Fast and precise hair drying is a breeze with this Dyson hair dryer. The intelligent heat controlling technology regulates the temperature of the hot air to prevent overheating your hair. Aside from the five styling tools, this gift set includes a detangling comb and paddle brush.

The Body Cream, $250, Augustinus Bader

PHOTO: Augustinus Bader

Augustinus Bader’s TFC8 skincare technology works in tandem with the body’s natural skin renewal process to firm, smoothen and brighten skin. This luxe body moisturiser can also help in reducing cellulite, stretch marks and pigmentation.

Rouge Dior - Mother's Day Limited Edition, $61, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

Dior lipsticks are beloved for their velvety finish, long-lasting capabilities and rich pigment but this limited edition version makes it better with an engraved floral motif. It’s almost a shame to use it.

Les Parfums Miniature Set, $545, Louis Vuitton

This set is the perfect gift for mums who love experimenting and collecting a wide range of perfumes. It also doubles up as a lovely display piece for the vanity.

Hair Heros Gift Set, $$64.90, Coco & Eve

PHOTO: Coco & Eve

Coco & Eve’s Like A Virgin hair masque locks in moisture while repairing the damaged hair from within to reveal silky and shiny locks. This set also includes a microfibre hair towel, a detangling brush and a travel bag.

Silk Priming Serum, $90 (30ml), Gucci at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

This Gucci primer is packed with anti-oxidants and other skincare goodies to plump and nourish the skin.

Spectralite FaceWare Pro Pewter, $709, Dr Dennis Gross at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

Many celebrities have been raving about LED light therapy. With the spectralite faceware, our mums can enjoy the benefits of light therapy – reduction of inflammation and fine lines – in the comfort of their homes.

No.7 Bonding Oil, $46, Olaplex at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

Fact: UV rays from the sun can damage our hair just as it does on skin. It’s therefore important to protect our hair by using Olaplex’s bonding oil, which not only guards tresses against heat damage, but also helps with frizzing and fly-aways.

Le Lift La Creme Main, $93, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

The alfalfa concentrate and liquorice extract in this hand cream gently smoothens and brightens our hands without leaving a greasy or sticky coating.

Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau De Toilette, $185, Maison Margiela at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

Lazy Sunday Morning features heavy notes of patchouli, rose, iris, pear, and fresh laundry – an invigorating and mesmerising fragrance for the most important woman in your life.

Mothership VIII Artistry Eyeshadow Palette - Divine Rose II, $192, Pat McGrath Labs at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

The colour payoff for Pat McGrath’s eyeshadows are amazing, which makes this palette a great gift for mums who loves experimenting with makeup.

Treatment Essence, $108 (75ml), SK-II at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

SK-II Treatment Essence is a hot favourite with many people, including celebrities. It contains pitera, which encourages our skin cells to regenerate quicker for smoother, radiant skin. Pitera also balances the skin’s PH and sebum levels to minimise oil production.

Cutis: The Ultimate Micro-contouring Tool, $815, By Dr Vali at Selfridges

PHOTO: Cutis

Dr Vali is a renowned dermatologist specialising in contouring skincare technologies. This exclusive partnership with Selfridges has birthed a gadget that delivers spa-like effects through five different modes: Depuffing, radiance, lift and tighten, tension relief and micro-contouring.

Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, $61 (235ml), Briogeo at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

Formulated with rosehip oil, B-vitamins and algae extract, this hair mask moisturises damaged hair and returns it to its natural state. The mask will also strengthen each strand to prevent future breakage.

Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil, $170 (30ml), Charlotte Tilbury at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

Collagen helps our skin stay supple but its production dips as we get older. This oil replenishes that while brightening and hydrating the skin at the same time. Those with sensitive skin should avoid this product as it contains fragrance.

Eye Defining Pencil, $91, Tom Ford Beauty at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

The dual-ended liner features a fine calligraphy tip and a regular brush that lets usersto achieve all kinds of strokes with the blackest of ink.

The Favourite Eau De Parfum, $300, Penhaligon’s at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

If your mum is a fan of floral and earthy scents, this perfume that contains notes of mandarin, jasmine and Indian sandalwood, is the one for her.

Essential Lip Serum Stick, $50, Sulwhasoo

PHOTO: Sulwhasoo

Our lips need some TLC too. This serum-infused lip balm hydrates and plumps the lips while providing a subtle glow for that picture-perfect pout.

Go Off Makeup Dissolving Mist, $29, One/Size at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

A quick spray will cover the entire face, melting any makeup it comes into contact with as though it was magic. Even waterproof mascara is no match for this.

Sensor Mirror Trio 20cm Round White Stainless Steel, $539.91, Simplehuman at Cultbeauty

PHOTO: Cultbeauty

Boasting three magnification settings, applying makeup is a snap with this mirror. The smart sensors enable it to light up as soon as it detects motion and turns itself off when the job is done.

ALSO READ: 9 Chinese restaurants with sumptuous Mother's Day menus

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.