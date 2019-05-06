Movie ticket prices Singapore (2019) - which cinema is the cheapest?

Despite Netflix's best efforts, cinemas here are still doing brisk business, with new theatres popping up seemingly every month and movie ticket prices in Singapore slowly inching upwards.

If you like nothing more than to hear the sweet crunch of someone else's popcorn beneath the soles of your shoes, here's a cheat sheet to help you determine where the cheapest movie tickets are any time of the week.

TL;DR: MOVIE TICKET PRICES IN SINGAPORE 2019

Here's an overview of ticket prices charged by the 5 cinema chain operators in Singapore, plus indie cinema The Projector thrown in for good measure: