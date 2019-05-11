Free movie screenings that you can watch on the weekends

I'm horrified by weekend movie ticket prices and unfortunately have no time on weekdays to head to the cinema. Plus, I feel a little regret whenever I spend on movie tickets and throughout the movie, all I hear are the sounds of a baby crying or children shouting at characters on the screen (no hate on toddlers and babies, I just like to enjoy my movies in silence).

Sure, there might not be any air-conditioning or comfy seats but free movie screenings may just save my wallet this month after watching Avengers Endgame (on a weekend) thrice.

FREE MOVIE SCREENINGS

1. MOVIEMOB

MovieMob screens movies for free monthly! Want to watch under the stars? Sure. Want to laze on bean bags for free? Sure. Free drinks and popcorn are also given out during public screenings. Some screenings are also special with a drive-in concept just like the good ol' days.

When: Varies. Check here

Where: Varies. Check here

2. JCC CINEMA FILM SERIES

If you're a fan of Studio Ghibli or newer Japanese films like Your Name, keep a look out for Japan Creative Centre's cinema Film Series! The screenings are held monthly and usually feature popular movies from Japan. Since screenings are pretty popular, you have to register for seats before attending.

When: Usually on weekends. Check here

Where: Varies. Check here

3. BE MY KAKI BUS

Be My Kaki Bus is literally a movie screened from the side of a bus. Organised by the People's Association, Be My Kaki Bus drives all over Singapore (usually heartlands) to screen movies for free! Each screening comes with snack stalls and handicraft booths to offer something for the whole family.

When: Varies. Check here

Where: Varies. Check here

4. MOVIES BY THE BEACH (SENTOSA)

At Movies by the Beach, you can take a quick dip before catching a movie outdoors. The screening happens every week at Palawan Green in Sentosa. All you need to make the experience complete are snacks, friends or family, and maybe a picnic mat.

When: Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Palawan Green

5. MOVIE UNDER THE STARS @ OUR TAMPINES HUB

If you live in Tampines, most likely you've seen the huge screen at Tampines Hub which screens movie trailers and advertisements from time to time. However at night, the area transforms into an admission-free "cinema" with popular titles being screened. Chairs are provided so no need to worry about comfort.

When: Every night

Where: Tampines Hub, L1

6. CHANGI AIRPORT TERMINAL 3 B1

Changi Airport houses 2 cinemas but unfortunately, they are closed off to the public and are only accessible by those departing or in transit at the airport. However in Terminal 3, there is a huge screen that actually shows relatively new movies. Bring a pillow and some snacks, and you're good to go.

When: Everyday

Where: Changi Airport Terminal 3, B1 & B2

OTHER COOL ALTERNATIVE CINEMAS TO CHECK OUT

Apart from free outdoor screenings, there are many other interesting places which show movies, albeit for a price. They are still worth checking out for a unique cinematic experience.

1. PERONI SUNSET CINEMA

Imagine this: Lounging in a deck chair with a cold bottle of beer in one hand as you watch a movie while the sun sets. The Peroni Sunset Cinema sells that experience to you for a pretty affordable price. Tickets are popular so snap them for the next screening soon!

When: Varies. Check here

Where: Tanjong Beach

2. OBJECTIFS

Objectifs regularly holds exhibitions centred around photography and film. In the past, it has held film events screening international and local films. If you're looking for something more indie, catch the next screening here.

When: Varies. Check here

Where: 155 Middle Rd

3. THE SCREENING ROOM

My dream growing up was always to have my own personal cinema like the celebrities on MTV Cribs. Sadly, until I miraculously inherit a fortune from a mysterious distant relative, that dream remains a fantasy. However, The Screening Room offers you this fantasy for certain duration at a price. You can book their boutique theatre which looks cosy and seems perfect for a family gathering or a special occasion with friends.

When: Mon - Sat. Check here

Where: 12 Ann Siang Rd

4. SINGAPORE OPEN AIR CINEMA CLUB

The Singapore Open Air Cinema Club's movie screenings are intimate and chill. The movies are played on the rooftop of The Hive in Clarke Quay. You can take in the view of both the skyline and a movie at the same time. If you're a member of The Hive, you get a discount on tickets.

When: Fridays. Check here

Where: 59 New Bridge Rd

5. FILMS AT THE FORT

Films at the Fort screenings are super popular and it's easy to see why. Screenings are accompanied by an on-site bar and other food stalls. You're free to bring your own mat and lay back under the starry sky. Expect to watch Oscar-nominated movies and blockbusters like The Matrix and The Notebook.

When: Varies. Check here

Where: Fort Canning Park

6. THE SUBSTATION

A lot happens at The Substation and movie screenings are one of them. You can catch films here monthly. After watching, you can check out the many other programmes here such as art exhibitions or maybe even grab a bite at Timbre.

When: Varies. Check here

Where: 45 Armenian St

7. ALLIANCE FRANÇAISE CINE CLUB

Why limit yourself to only English movies? Catch popular French films at Alliance Française de Singapour. If your French is almost non-existent, you can always rely on the English subtitles for all their films. Films are screened 4 times per month and ticket prices are easy on the wallet.

When: Varies. Check here

Where: 1 Sarkies Rd

8. THE PROJECTOR

You are not a true "hipster" if you haven't visited The Projector. This old-school indie cinema is tucked away on the 5th level of Golden Mile Tower and regularly screens both mainstream and indie movies. They even screen recently released movies that have stopped showing in mainstream cinemas.

When: Varies. Check here

Where: Golden Mile Tower, L5

9. SALT MEDIA @ CAPITAL TOWER

Salt Media has its own independent cinema located within the CBD. They screen alternative titles that are not usually released in Singapore and occasionally show their own productions. The cinema is equipped with a nine-metre wide screen and a 4K laser projector.

When: Varies. Check here

Where: 168 Robinson Rd, L9

10. CARNIVAL CINEMAS

Bollywood movie enthusiasts can watch the latest movies here at Carnival Cinemas. Ever since REX Cinemas closed down in Little India, Carnival Cinemas in Shaw Tower has been the next best location to catch these films.

When: Varies. Check here

Where: Shaw Towers, L2

11. POPCORN POP-UP CINEMA

Catch cult favourites and classics at Popcorn Pop-up Cinema. Some past screenings have included films like Spirited Away, 10 Things I Hate About You and E.T. Screenings are usually held at bars so you can buy a drink if you're in the mood.

When: Varies. Check here

Where: Varies. Check here

