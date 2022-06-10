Mr Bean's 64 outlets in Singapore are now officially halal-certified

Our Muslim friends now have one more food option to choose from because Mr Bean Singapore is finally halal-certified.

The chain has attained its halal certification as of June 9, said food website The Halal Eater.

A check on the Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS) website shows that all 64 of the soya bean specialist's outlets in Singapore are indeed now officially halal-certified eating establishments.

While Mr Bean's certification appears to be a recent development, it has previously mentioned that it it does not use pork, lard or gelatine in any of its products.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Mr Bean Singapore

Mr Bean is a popular soya bean F&B chain in Singapore that has been around since 1995. It specialises in a variety of soya bean drinks and snacks such as pancakes. Apart from that, the brand also has expanded to sell rice bowls and burgers.

