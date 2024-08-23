Mr World Singapore 2024 oldest winner, 56, shares how he maintains his physique

With his chiselled abs, bulging biceps and youthful face, one would imagine that Terence Tea would be in his 30s and working in the fitness industry.

But this man, who is the executive chairman of Accrelist and CEO of Jubilee Industries Holdings, both investment holding companies, is actually 56 and is the oldest contestant in Mr World Singapore 2024.

During the coronation, which was held on Aug 15, it was announced that Terence clinched two titles, Mr World Singapore Senior 2024 and Masters of the World Singapore 2024.

It's an impressive feat for someone his age and some may be curious about how he maintains his physique despite his busy schedule.

6 eggs every morning

In an interview with AsiaOne, Terence said he does not have any secret shortcut to keeping fit - he does it the old school way with a strict diet and lots of exercise.

For breakfast, he usually has six eggs or protein powder and for lunch, he consumes half a chicken plus one bowl of either white rice, vegetables or berries.

During his tea break, he eats more protein power to prepare for his training session. And for dinner, he has another half of a chicken.

Terence revealed that his diet used to be about 1,500 calories and 100 grams of protein a day.

But for the last four weeks leading up to the competition, he consumed about 1,800 calories and 200 grams of protein per day.

As for his workout, Terence shared that he plays plenty of badminton, some three times a week.

Apart from that, he also gyms for an hour thrice a week with a personal trainer.

During the four weeks leading up to the competition, he ramped it up and hit the gym five times a week.

When asked how manages his time, he said: "It’s tough to juggle so many business meetings and social activities but resilience and focus are important to stay and look healthy."



