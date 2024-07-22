Multifunctional bed frames, modular sofas, mattresses at 50% off: Our top picks at Four Star's Flagship Store Warehouse Sale happening July 24-28

Multifunctional and modular furniture are taking the design world by storm. These space-saving, adaptable pieces allow you to maximise your living space and create a stylish and functional home.

But where can you find these trendy items under one roof at 50 per cent off? Look no further than Four Star's Flagship Store Warehouse Sale, happening this weekend from July 24 to 28.

Four Star's massive 10,000 sq ft showroom is a haven for furniture enthusiasts. Here, you can not only browse a wide selection of trendy pieces, but also get up close and personal with them - touch, feel, and test out Four Star's high-quality mattresses, bed frames, sofas, and more to find the perfect fit for your home.

Top picks at Four Star's Flagship Store Warehouse Sale

Multifunctional bed frames

Four Star boasts a wide range of designer bed frames that go beyond just sleep.

Look out for frames with built-in storage drawers, perfect for tucking away extra blankets, pillows, or off-season clothes. Lazy to do the heavy lifting? Check out their German Motorised Storage bed, which gives you effortless access to under-bed storage with just a click of a remote button.

Other frames even come extendable, ideal for transforming a single bed into a double bed when needed!

Designer bed frames and storage beds start at just $199.

Pair it with Four Star's premium quality mattresses (Single, Super Single, Queen or King) for a good night's sleep at unbelievable discounts.

Look out for their Chiro Series, designed to provide exceptional spinal support and pressure relief or experience the luxurious comfort of the Detense ArtiSilk mattress. The ArtiSilk fabric is breathable and soft to the touch, while the mattress itself offers excellent support for a restful sleep.

Single and super single mattresses will go from $199, queen and king-sized mattresses will start from $299.

Modular sofas

Modular sofas offer endless possibilities for configuration. During the sale, you'll find a variety of modular pieces that can be arranged to fit your space perfectly. Create a sprawling sectional for movie nights, or separate the modules for a more open-concept living area.

One-seater recliner chairs will be going for $199, three-seater fabric sofas from $499, and three-seater leather sofas from $799.

But wait, there's more! Here are other great finds you can expect at the sale:

Dining table sets

Complete your dining space with a stylish and functional dining table set from Four Star.

Find the perfect size and style to suit your needs, from compact space-saving sets to grand pieces for entertaining - they have it all.

Dining sets (one table, four chairs) go from $499.

Plus, enjoy these amazing benefits:

Up to 15 years' warranty

Ready stock for immediate delivery

Absorption of GST

Free delivery

Free parking

Free taxi claim upon checkout

Zero per cent interest instalment plan of up to 12 months* on major credit cards

*Terms and conditions apply.

Don't miss out! This massive sale is only happening for a limited time.

Here's what you need to know:

Dates:

July 24 - 28, 2024

Location:

Four Star Flagship Gallery, 44 Kallang Place, Level 1 & 2, Four Star Building (S339172)

Operating hours:

10am - 10pm (daily)

Hotlines:

Mattress and bedframes:

9234 4442

Sofa and other furniture:

9068 1287

This article was brought to you in partnership with Four Star Mattresses.

