Mummy brain: How to improve memory after having a baby

Before you became a mum, you probably had a successful career and were more organised than Martha Stewart. Now, a few months later, with a baby in tow, you're alarmed to find that you have what's popularly dubbed as "mummy brain" or "momnesia".

In other words, you've become very forgetful, disorganised and have a clock that seems out of sync with the world.

Don't worry, that's perfectly normal for new parents. Your priorities have changed now because your baby depends on you for nourishment, love, stimulation… in fact, everything.

You focus all your attention on her, especially in the early days. Her needs come first, way ahead of anything else.

Besides, your baby doesn't run on schedule. You may plan to meet your mum for coffee in the afternoon when you expect her to sleep in her stroller. But she may have different plans.