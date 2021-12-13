Mumpreneur Alicia Pan shares why mums should take up yoga

Since many of us have spent so much time at home this past year, exercising indoors have also become a quite a trend. While we know how busy parents can get, it’s a great idea to consider taking up some workout routines or even yoga classes for your health and wellness.

If you’re interested in trying out some yoga practices, don’t let only us convince you. Co-founder and Director of Yoga Movement Alicia Pan recently spoke with theAsianparent to share reasons why mums should do yoga and why it is good for you.

Why yoga?

The mother of two was disappointed to find how there were only a handful of upscale studios here in Singapore. She finds it a pity that yoga wasn’t as accessible despite the many positive effects it had on her physical and mental wellbeing.

“I thought it would be amazing if more people could share that experience, and thus came the idea to start a no-fuss, no-frills yoga brand, contrary to what was already out there,” shares Alicia.

She adds, “Rather than being a calculated business move, we really just wanted to bridge the gap and make yoga something that everybody could enjoy, rather than something people looked into to ‘fix’ themselves.”

When asked what makes her passionate about yoga, Alicia tells theAsianparent, “For me, it’s definitely the way it helps me feel afterwards. Movements connected with breath and just being in that space and the time you get to yourself to focus inwards on your physical and mental processes is a workout (and work in) like no other.”

“I love the way it helps to tone my body as well — for women especially, it’s a body weight workout that helps strengthen joints and gives the body a fantastic stretch as well,” she continues to share.

When given the chance, Alicia would recommend yoga practice to anybody and everybody. She finds “it doesn’t matter how old you are or how fit you are” and that there is always a starting point for yoga.

“It is the best thing you can do for yourself to keep your body moving and open, your muscles long and lean, and your joints stable and strong. Staying committed and consistent with your practice is key — even if it means for 10 minutes a day,” she says.

5 reasons why mums should consider doing yoga and why it is good for you

Mums who want to take up yoga, here are five reasons from Alicia on why you should:

1. You can actually do yoga with your kids! (My kids love climbing on me while I am in a session)

2. Yoga is incredibly helpful with postpartum recovery — it is low intensity and can help with blood circulation and getting in shape after giving birth. It can also help sort out diastasis-recti.

3. It’s wonderful to help wake your body and mind up in the morning, especially if sleep is interrupted.

4. You don’t need equipment — I get how much stuff mums have to carry with them. All you need is your mat and yourself.

5. It is a great time to focus on yourself and your needs — being a mum sometimes becomes a selfless responsibility — you don’t really get time to think about yourself.

“There are so many aspects to yoga that are beneficial. I highly recommend breath work for pregnant ladies. It is very helpful with labour,” the mumpreneur makes sure to add.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.