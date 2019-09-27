Mum's guilt story: My 3-year-old son weighed 75kg

While most parents use a stroller or carry their little ones when they are out and about, Nur used to make her toddler Adam (not his real name) walk.

Carrying him was out of the question, even when he was exhausted and his short legs could no longer catch up with his parents.

"Even if he cried, we would not carry him," the 40-year-old sales administrator shares.

Before you call Nur hard-hearted, consider this.

At the age of three, Adam tipped the scales at a whopping 75kg, which is equivalent to the weight of a grown man or a standard-sized refrigerator.

Carrying him would require the strength of a weightlifter. And no toddler carrier or regular-sized stroller was able to support his massive weight.

"It was difficult for us to bring him out because of his weight. We could not take longer trips or go on overseas family vacations as he was too heavy to be carried," Nur says.

By sharing Adam's story, Nur hopes to raise awareness on childhood obesity that has plagued her firstborn since the age of two.

PHOTO: 123rf

Now 10, Adam now stands at a height of 140cm and weighs 65kg.

He manages his weight with the help of a multidisciplinary paediatric weight management team in the National University Hospital (NUH), which is supported by a paediatrician, dietitian, occupational therapist and physiotherapist.

The NUH team runs a monthly clinic that acts as a one-stop weight management clinic to help children and their families fight obesity.

As a baby, Adam was not fat, Nur shares. His extreme weight gain started after he turned two years old.

Encouraged to eat nonstop by a doting close relative, who was his main caregiver while both his parents worked full-time, Adam's eating habits soon spiralled out of control.

TEN BOTTLES OF MILK

"The caregiver kept feeding him milk throughout the day. It was difficult for us to put a stop to the situation as we weren't at home.

"We tried telling her that it wasn't easy caring for an obese child but she continued to feed him excessively," shares Nur, who wants to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of Adam's condition and to prevent further straining family relationships.