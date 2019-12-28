My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Rainer Cheung
Melissa Goh
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

Though I only joined the team in June this year, it feels like I've been here for a very long time.

Being in the Lifestyle team has given me the opportunity and freedom to try out and write about things I never thought was possible, such as not washing my face in the morning for a week (and reaping the benefits of it) and trying out different facial rollers so our readers are in the know about these life hacks and trends.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Goh

I get paid to do these? Yea, what a time to be alive!

I also tried my hands at "modelling" for Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull& Bear and Bershka for a client article — how many five-foot-tall girls can say they've modelled for these brands?

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Rainer Cheung

If there's anything to be proud of, it's how the Lifestyle team always managed to come up with topics to outdo our last best idea. Granted, there were plenty of times when we thought we were squeezed dry and had run out of experiences to share with our readers, but we'd somehow manage yet another interesting pitch, which meant enduring another fad diet or weird experiment (read: I ate baby food for a week).

Still, I guess nothing really matters when you see the team's stories performing the best for that week!

melissagoh@asiaone.com

