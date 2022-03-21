My first time... exploring the Science Centre

“Seriously?” I can already hear some people shaking their head in disbelief. I know, I know.

For a self-proclaimed museum buff like myself, it’s a miracle how I have never set foot in our Science Centre, even though it has been around for a whopping 44 years! I’ve gone countless times to our National Museum and the National Gallery, but somehow, I have never made the journey to the west to visit our “scientific and technological” museum.

Eager to tick this off my list, I decided to drop by since I was already in the area. It is a quick eight-minute walk from Jurong East MRT — head towards Jurong East Street 13, cross the street and continue walking along Block 135 towards the road intersection. Spoiler alert: Adults can have fun here too!

Free to visit?

On “Peak” days, it costs $12 for an adult ticket and $8 for a child. But if you're Singaporean or PR, it's half price for “Peak” days and free for “Off-Peak” days. Tip: You must get your tickets online, so look for the green labelled dates for “Off-Peak”.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Moon rock

What is it: As the name suggests.

Why I enjoyed it: Near the entrance, there’s this small display showcase with an actual piece of rock from the moon donated by the US, courtesy of the National Museum of Singapore. Now I can actually tell bae I’m bringing her to see the moon.

READ ALSO: Gallery of Secrets: The Lost Lily is a physical-online hybrid mystery that gives you the chance to win real treasure

Learning about 💩

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

What is it: Know Your Poo is a fun exhibit about sanitation and toilets.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Why I enjoyed it: The cheeky fun chamber and the royal throne that is officially my dream toilet now. Oh, and did you know that Singaporeans were still pooping into buckets in the 60s? Be right back, counting my lucky stars.

Experiencing an earthquake

What is it: The earthquake simulator at the Earth Alive exhibit.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Why I enjoyed it: While I have experienced small-scale earthquakes in my overseas trips, I’ve never felt one that was this strong. A good experience considering nothing broke in the process. By the way, there’s also a giant inflatable Earth here by Luke Jerram, the same artist behind the cool Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine sculpture at ArtScience Musuem.

Facing your fears

What is it: Phobia²: The Science Of Fear explores the topic of being afraid.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Why I enjoyed it: To be honest I scare pretty easily so I was a bit apprehensive to enter (especially after I heard screams). And yes, there were a few jump scares. I did learn plenty about fears though — like my bae’s fear of being without a mobile phone (that is called “ophobia”).

Wait, got games too?

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

What is it: Try your hand at town planning games… and a flight simulator too!

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Why I enjoyed it: I thought that there would only be kiddie games, but I was surprised to see town planning games at the Urban Mutations section that reminded me of Sim City. I also didn’t expect to find a flight simulator here too — show off your pilot skills at the E3 — E-mmersive Experiential Environments exhibit.

Mini butterfly park

What is it: Butterflies Up-Close walks you through a butterfly’s metamorphosis.

Why I enjoyed it: Those in the West don’t have to go all the way to Sentosa to see butterflies. This is Singapore’s first and only indoor butterfly enclosure, and you can learn all about butterflies without breaking a sweat. Take note that you must pay $14 to enter (separate from the Science Centre admission ticket).

I wanted to check out the 8K Omni-theatre because my friends told me that watching a movie there makes you feel like you’re 'right in the action' but sadly, I have to pre-book tickets. Also nearby are Snow City (if you really miss going to Europe) and Kidstop, a fun playground for the little ones.

READ ALSO: What to do this weekend (March 18 to 20) - stay safe!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.