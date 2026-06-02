Nathania Ong, Iman Fandi among 18 Singaporeans on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

The 2026 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list has Singapore feeling proud of its local talent.

Amongst the 18 Singaporeans who made the list are West End star Nathania Ong as well as local singer-songwriter Iman Fandi.

Nathania, 27, was the first Singaporean actress to play Eponine in the West End production of Les Miserables.

She also went on to play Eliza Hamilton in the London production of Hamilton.

Most recently, Nathania has returned to her breakout role in Les Miserables: The Arena Spectacular in Singapore, which ended in May.

Come July, she will play Elle Woods in Singapore Repertory Theatre's production of Legally Blonde — The Musical.

Iman, who is football legend Fandi Ahmad's only daughter, has been modelling since the age of 14 and pursued careers in acting as well as music.

Her latest achievements include new single Out of My Mind, which she released in April, and a role in the upcoming National Day Parade — where she will perform Giants, one of the three theme songs.

Other Singaporeans on the list include content creator Denise Teo, who goes by Supercatkei, and singer-songwriter Regina Song. Also on the list is professional golfer Shannon Tan and artist Quek Jia Qi.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list recognises 300 trailblazers aged 30 and below who are "pushing the boundaries in their respective fields" in the Asia-Pacific region.

This year, Singapore tied with South Korea and Indonesia with regards to the number of honourees that made the list.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com