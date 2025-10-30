National costume for Miss Universe Singapore 2025 crafted from textiles representing 4 racial communities

After being crowned the winner of Miss Universe Singapore 2025, Annika Xue Sager, 25, will represent our little red dot at the 74th Miss Universe competition in Bangkok, Thailand this November.

Just for the occasion, local designer Josiah Chua has crafted the national costume that she will don on the global stage, shared a press release on Wednesday (Oct 29).

The stunning scarlet ensemble was designed to not only commemorate SG60, but also honour Singapore's rich cultural heritage.

To pay tribute to the different races and cultures in Singapore, the garment is made from textiles representing the Chinese, Malay, Indian and Eurasian communities.

"Singapore's story has always been one of transformation. I wanted to capture that energy, how our differences come together to create something powerful, progressive, and beautiful. The costume is not just about heritage, it is about evolution," said Josiah.

To complement this, wedding gown specialist Digio Bridal designed Annika's official evening dress, drawing inspiration from Singapore's identity as a garden city.

The gown features delicate orchids — which pay homage to the nation's iconic flower — as well as floral appliques in soft lilac, blush and violet hues to reflect Singapore's tropical landscape.

Flowing layers of sheer fabric also help to give the dress an ethereal silhouette.

"As I represent Singapore on the world stage, I hope to showcase the heart of who we are – diverse, resilient, and always evolving,” said Annika, who is of mixed Singaporean Chinese and German heritage.

"Both the national costume and evening gown remind me of our ability to stay grounded in our roots while embracing the future with grace."

Annika is a master's student in luxury and fashion marketing, as well as a fitness instructor and model.

She was one of the 15 finalists in the Singapore Miss Universe 2025 competition.

Apart from being crowned the winner, she was awarded additional subsidiary titles like Miss Body Beautiful and Miss Fan Favourite by Zetrix.

