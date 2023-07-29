National Day 2023: Celebrate Singapore's birthday with fireworks views and local delights

This coming August, Singapore is turning 58! And to make the birthday bash all the more exciting, catch us getting our patriotic groove on with local delights and a view like no other.

Want to join in the fun? Paint the town red this National Day at these dining spots that promise spectacular fireworks views and bites that make you proud to be Singaporean.

Relish in local delights:

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

This year for National Day, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is offering the whole package. For a lighter affair, head down to Lobby Lounge for the ultimate Local Delights Afternoon Tea (from $48++ per pax).

As you take respite in the charming sunlit venue, savour in well-loved locally-inspired pastries and desserts, including Coconut Cendol Panna Cotta, Pisang Raja Cheese Tart, Salted Egg Yolk Crab Quiche, Roasted Peking Duck Croquettes, and more.

The experience includes free-flow TWG teas and coffee, and a glass of sparkling tea spritzer on weekends.

For a heartier feast, seafood enthusiasts can look towards Crossroads Buffet for a lavish Seafood Galore Feast featuring crustaceans infused with local flavours.

On Aug 9, the buffet will be lined with highlights like Salted Egg Prawns, Coffee Glazed Pork Ribs, Sweet & Sour Seabass, and more. Don't miss the create-your-own Fisherman's Pot Station, where you can customise your seafood boil with Asian fusion sauces and sides.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is located at 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865, p. +65 6735 5800. The Local Delights Afternoon Tea at Lobby Lounge runs from Aug 1 to Sept 30. Seafood Galore at Crossroads Buffet runs from Aug 1 to 31. Reserve here.

PATH X Eat and Cook

There's no doubt that the historical and cultural ties between Malaysia and Singapore run deep, bounded by shared heritage as well as the diverse and rich cuisines.

With both nations celebrating their National Day this August, PATH from Singapore and Eat and Cook (#79 Asia's 50 Best Restaurants) from Malaysia have joined hands to collaborate in a special culinary event held in both Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Chefs Marvas Ng, Lee Zhexi, and Soh Yongzhi will showcase the common Chinese food heritage of both countries in an all-star eight-course tasting menu ($258 per pax, dinner only), reimagining iconic dishes with a contemporary twist. Highlights include Maine Lobster "Sui Gao", Aged Duck, Oita Farmed Hamachi, Cuttle Fish and more.

PATH is located at Marina Bay Financial Centre, 12 Marina Boulevard, Tower 3, #01-05/06, Singapore 018982, p. + 65 6443 0180. The PATH X Eat and Cook dinner runs on Aug 7 and 8 at PATH in Singapore, and on Aug 31 and Sept 1 at Eat and Cook in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Reserve here.

Binary

Cocktail-lovers can snag a National Day deal at Binary this August.

Throughout the month, Binary gastro-bar is commemorating Singapore's birthday with three masterful and inventive drinks that pay tribute to the city-state's cosmopolitan nature and offer a twists on bar classics.

To make the festivities all the more exciting these must-haves are available all day for dine-in at just $9.80++ per glass - numbered for Singapore's birthday.

The Ah Ma's Sesame Ginger Old Fashioned is a delightful concoction inspired by traditional Chinese sesame oil chicken, whilst the The Assam Pedas-tini celebrates Malay roots with hints of sambal tumis, tamarind, pineapple and achar.

Lastly, the Masala Meets Collin marries the classic Tom Collins with Indian spices like garam powder, cinnamon and calamansi.

Binary is located at 390 Orchard Rd, Palais Renaissance #01-01A, Singapore 238871, p. +65 9363 0101. The cocktails are available from Aug 1 to 31.

Rempapa

Joining Rempapa's Cultural Celebration Series, launched in 2022 as part of Chef Damian advocacy for promoting Singapore multi-racial heritage cuisine, mark this National Day with two beloved local snacks, Epok Epok Sayur ($8 for three pieces) and Roti John ($10 each).

Rarely found in hawker centres today, Chef Damian aims to preserve their original flavours of these snacks enveloping the Epok Epok Sayur pastry with sauteed vegetables, taukwa, and dried shrimp, served with special chili cuka sauce.

Alternatively, the Roti John features Masala Spiced Chicken in a grilled bun with onions, peas, cucumbers, and lettuce.

Celebrating at home? Opt for Rempapa's Kueh Heritage Gift Box (from $7) offering hand-crafted kuehs and cakes for takeaway. To show gratitude to our nation builder, Rempapa is offering a 20 per cent dining discount to senior citizens with Pioneer and Merdeka generation cards throughout the month.

Rempapa is located at 2 Paya Lebar Rd, #01-01/02/03 Park Place Residences at PLQ, Singapore 409053. The National Day delights are available from Aug 7 to 13. Reserve here.

Paradise Teochew

Honouring Singapore's eclectic repertoire of traditional and modern cuisines, Paradise Group's chefs are reimagining their specialties with Singapore iconic dishes.

At Paradise Teochew, celebrate the country's 58th National Day with limited-time additions to their menu.

Delight in the Braised Sliced Irish Fat Duck with Black Vinegar in Casserole ($32), which combines the tangy flavor of black vinegar with the tenderness of duck, and the Singapore Chilli Crab wrapped in Egg White Crêpe ($36.80), a fiery and delicious dish perfected over 20 years.

Paradise Teochew has locations in Scotts Square and Takashimaya. The limited-time exclusives are available from now till Aug 31.

Catch spectacular fireworks views:

Artemis Grill & Sky Bar

For a view like no other, revel in the festivities at Artemis Grill & Sky Bar, boasting stunning views of the Marina Bay from its 40th floor. As the fireworks go off, sink your teeth into the sky bar's special three-course menu, priced at $98++ per person.

Start with appetisers like the creamy Burrata with black figs & prosciutto di parma, Hamachi Crudo, and Fremantle Octopus. For mains, look forward to hearty bites like Black Cod with Bouillabaisse, Iberico Pork Loin, Moroccan Lamb Chops, and a Quinoa "Falafel" for vegetarians and vegans.

There's also an optional sharing platter featuring Australian F1 1.1kg Wagyu Côte de Boeuf. Sweeten the deal with desserts such as Sticky Date Cake, Chocolate & Coconut Rice Pudding, or Apricot Tart.

Artemis Grill & Sky Bar is located at 138 Market St, #40-01 CapitaGreen, Singapore 048946. The special three-course menu is available on Aug 9. Reserve here.

1 Atico

In an exciting National Day fiasco, 1-Group has announced a Singaporean twist to its Head In The Clouds Boozy Brunch at 1-Atico.

In this special edition of their all-you-can-eat Boozy Brunch, diners can look forward to a curated menu of traditional classics and fusion inventions, showcasing the best of Singaporean flavours.

This includes a DIY live cocktail station with local flavours and red/white inspired cocktails, as well as a delightful dessert bar featuring treats like Talam Tiga Rasa, Bandung Panna Cotta, Kueh Goreng, Chempedak Royal, and Singapore Sling Cake.

Additionally, head down in the evening for the spectacular "Fireworks Display" event where guests can enjoy the exclusive National Day Lounge Platter for $158++ per pax. For an extra $58++ per person, you can also indulge in 90 minutes of free-flow house pour red/white wines, beers, and Prosecco.

1-ATICO is located at 2 Orchard Turn, #55-01 ION Orchard, Singapore 238801, p. +65 6970 2039. The Head In The Clouds Boozy Brunch is available on Aug 5, 12, 19 and is priced at $108++ per pax with free-flow soft drinks, juices, coffee, and tea. Add $60++ per pax for free-flow House Red/White Wine, Prosecco, House Spirit, and Heineken Beer.

The Fireworks Display special is available on July 22 &29 and Aug 9. Reserve here.

Caffe Fernet

Round up the family to celebrate Singapore's 58th birthday with a family-style feast and three-hour free flow booze all while enjoying a full view of fireworks.

At Caffe Fernet, not only do you get to be right front and centre of the state Flag Flypast and fireworks action, you can also indulge in perfectly mastered local favourites. Think bites like Rendang Short Ribs, Coal Kissed Hamachi, and Otah & Prawn Tortellini in rich laksa butter, just to name a few.

Complete the stellar family gathering with a selection of signature cocktails, including the National Day exclusive Singapore Sling Slushie. Vegetarian options and crafted kids menu are available.

Caffe Fernet is located at 70 Collyer Quay, #01-05 Customs House, Singapore 049323, p+ 9178 1105. The National Day offerings are available on Aug 9, from 5pm to 9pm. Prices range from $200 to $260 nett per adult, $55 per child (six to 11 years old). Reserve here.

Tablescape Restaurant & Bar

Another spot to catch the the state flag flypast and the extravagant National Day fireworks is at Tablescape Restaurant & Bar.

From now till Aug 13, the Modern European spot is honouring the nation with local flavours, presented in a dine-in National Day Set Menu (currently from $88++ per pax, available at $58++ per pax between Aug 9 to 13).

Some stars from the menu include Seafood Medley appetiser with poached scallops, breaded oysters, and poached prawns, and a comforting Double-Boiled Herb-Infused Chicken Consomme. For the mains guests can pick from the delicious Arancini with Chicken or Cereal Crusted Cod Fish.

Don't miss out on the Durian Coconut Bliss dessert or aperitifs like the Botanical Blue Blossom ($15.80++), and the Red Dot Fizz mocktail ($5.80++), that an be enjoyed at the hotel's rooftop.

Tablescape Restaurant & Bar is located at Grand Park City Hall, 10 Coleman St, Level 3, Singapore 179809. The National Day Set Menu runs from now till Aug 13, priced at $88++ per pax (from now till Aug 8), $58++ per pax (from Aug 9 to 13). Drinks at the rooftop are available on July 29 & Aug 9.

The Lighthouse Rooftop Bar

This National Day, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore invite guests to celebrate with locally inspired feasts, rooftop celebrations, and stunning views.

Situated atop The Fullerton Hotel, The Lighthouse Bar will be offering a National Day-themed snack platter ($58++) consisting of locally inspired delights, such as Rendang Wagyu Beef Sliders along of a dazzling view from now till July 29 in its National Day Preview offer.

On Aug 9, rooftop celebrations continue with the elegant Singapore Skyline Four-Set Dinner ($238++ per pax with a flute of champagne) with Citrus-cured Kingfish, Somen Noodles in Laksa Broth, and Japanese Wagyu Beef seasoned with truffle.

The Lighthouse Rooftop Bar is located at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178. For reservations, email dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com.

ALSO READ: Guide to National Day (2023): Best spots to watch fireworks, heartland celebrations and more

This article was first published in City Nomads.