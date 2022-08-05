National Day deals: Omakase at $57, 1-for-1 Boston lobster and more

To celebrate the Singapore's birthday on Aug 9, brands and F&B spots are rolling out fantastic dining and shopping deals. Scroll below for all the promos and exclusives, from groceries to a omasake dining deal, an ice cream flash sale and more.

Shopping: Pandamart's Pau Pau's Pau-rade shiok deals

PHOTO: foodpanda

Save on groceries and more with Pandamart's Pau Pau's Pau-rade shiok deals. Pandamart currently has a series of promotions from now till Aug 28.

Expect one-for-one deals, daily flash sales from 2pm to 5pm, and up to 50 per cent off selected items every week. These money-saving deals apply to food and beverages including alcohol, ice cream, snacks and meats.

Plus, it's also got an ultra-cute Pau Pau-themed fun pack ($5.70) with NDP essentials like a portable fan, collapsible reusable container, Pau-Pau keychain and fun temporary Pau-Pau tattoos.

You can get it for free when you purchase any three participating items from Aug 2, while stocks last. Just look out for the banner on the Pandamart home screen.

Psst: Also look out for the Pandamart-exclusive Milo Dinosaur ice cream, created with local ice cream brand The Ice Cream & Cookie Co.

Shopping: Lazada's 8.8 sale

PHOTO: Lazada

Lazada is rolling out a National Day sale from Aug 4 to 10, 2022 with exciting games to play, fab prizes to win and more.

From Aug 4, take part in the virtual LazPark game, where you can play familiar mini-games to earn golden tickets - this will be key to scoring the grand prize of a three-night cruise trip by Resorts World Cruises (worth $2,458).

Then, shop to your hearts' content during the Midnight Local Brand Sale on Aug 8, where more than 75 made-in-Singapore brands hold storewide flash sales up to 90 per cent.

Catch Lazada's resident Chief Lobang Officer, Bong Qiu Qiu, on LazLive (8pm to 9pm) to share about our #supportlocal brands like Milo, Yeo's, and Butter. Vouchers totalling $1,000 in value will also be given out to lucky viewers tuning in.

There'll also be a special $5.70 flash sale held on Aug 9 only in time for National Day.

Shopping: FairPrice's National day weekly upsized savings

PHOTO: FairPrice

National Day celebrations are on in full swing at Fairprice, which has multiple deals at all FairPrice outlets and FairPrice online.

Enjoy weekly upsized savings on five selected items from now till Aug 24, 2022, and deals are refreshed every Thursday.

Visit FairPrice's National Day promo page for more deals and information.

Food: 1-for 1 Boston lobster at Orchid Live Seafood

PHOTO: Orchid Live Seafood

From now to Aug 14, fill your bellies with a seafood feast from Orchid Live Seafood, which is dishing out a one-for-one Boston lobster special (U.P. $78) when you dine-in.

Plus, you can opt for your favourite cooking style such as with cream cheese, porridge, chilli, or steamed with garlic.

Enjoy other signature dishes there such as its Signature Steven Chicken, Salt Baked Yellow Roe Crab, and Garlic Steamed Bamboo Clams. Other classic live seafood such as crabs, abalones are available too.

Orchid Live Seafood is at HomeTeamNS Khatib, 2 Yishun Walk #03-01, Singapore 767944.

Call 67560311 for reservations.

Food: $57 omakase at Senshi Sushi & Grill

PHOTO: Senshi Sushi & Grill

Omakase under $60? Yes, please. Senshi Sushi & Grill, a contemporary Japanese a la carte buffet restaurant helmed by chef Martin Woo and his team, is making its seven-course omakase menu available at $57++ for the nation's birthday.

You'll be kicking off with an oyster chawanmushi, then making your way through various sashimi, yakimono and more. Make it a merrier affair with a sake or wine pairing at an additional $20++.

The seven-course Omakase menu is valid only on Aug 8 and 9, 2022, and with a three-day advanced booking required.

Senshi Sushi & Grill is at #01-01 Dorsett Singapore at 333 New Bridge Road, Singapore 088765.

Food: Burger & Lobster rolls out 57 free meals

PHOTO: Burger and Lobster

Burger & Lobster has announced a special giveaway for 57 lucky winners to redeem a free burger or lobster roll from Aug 8 to 12, 2022.

What you need to do: Follow @burgerandlobstersg on Instagram, and "like" the post about the National Day 2022 campaign. Under the Comments section, give a compelling reason why you should win and tag friends you'd like to share the experience with. Each tag qualifies as a separate entry.

The contest ends Aug 5, 2022. The 57 winners are randomly selected and will receive a digital voucher. The winners are welcome to redeem their choice of a burger or lobster roll at Burger & Lobster's restaurants in Raffles Hotel or Jewel Changi Airport.

Redemptions are valid in the week of the National Day celebrations between Aug 8 to Aug 12, 2022. Terms and conditions apply.

Food: Kind Kones' $0.57 Ondeh Ondeh ice cream flash sale

PHOTO: Kind Kones

Plant-based ice cream brand Kind Kones is having a limited 57-minute flash sale on a scoop of its Ondeh Ondeh flavour at only $0.57 in all its outlets. This takes place on Aug 9, 2022 from 3pm to 3.57pm.

Kind Kones is at I12 Katong, Singapore 428802, Paragon, 290 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238859, and Forum, Singapore 238884.

Food: 30 per cent off Soup Restaurant's 8-course Celebration Set

PHOTO: Soup Restaurant

For a family meal, Soup Restaurant is offering 30 per cent off its eight-course Celebration Set, available for takeaway or delivery.

Good for five, it includes the crowd-favourite Samsui chicken, a soup of the day, and a choice of tofu.

There are also two new highlights: Braised Fish Curd with Thick Mushroom & Broccoli, and the newly curated national day special Hometown Fried Rice with Dried Shrimp, alongside mini longevity buns, dessert and chrysanthemum tea.

Plus, pick up the order yourself and you'll get the adorable handmade Singa Bao, a symbol of the Lion City, that's filled with lotus paste.

Otherwise, you can also snag 57 per cent off on a Traditional Boiled Soup of the Day and the Hometown Fried Rice with Dried Shrimp at only $9.80 (U.P. $22.80), exclusively for delivery via Deliveroo from now till Aug 31, 2022.

Visit Soup Restaurant's website to order.

Food: $57 bundles on Oddle Eats

PHOTO: Straits Chinese Nonya Restaurant

Online food delivery platform has teamed up with various F&B spots to roll out $57 Bundle Deals, with names like Greenwood Fish Market, Butter Studio, Straits Chinese Nonya Restaurant, Soup Restaurant, Penang Culture and Kam's Roast. Below are just some of the bundles you can look forward to:

Greenwood Fish Market: Three-course Lobsters Galore Bundle Set ($57) with mixed salad, lobster bisque, and grilled lobster and fries. which comprises

Butter Studio: 'Our Singapore' National Day Cake ($57) with a red velvet flavour and edible Merlion

Straits Chinese Nonya Restaurant: NDP57 Nonya Bundle A ($57) with Signature Ayam Buah Keluak, Nonya Chap Chye, Udang Assam Goreng, and more.

Penang Culture: National Day Bundle ($57) for four to five persons, with Chicken Basil Rice, Thai Style Glass Noodle, Satay Chicken, Garlic Chicken with Thai Mango Sauce and more.

Visit Oddle Eats' page for all its deals, more information and to order.

Food: Katrina Group's $5.70 promotions

PHOTO: Katrina Group

Katrina Group, behind eateries like So Pho, Bali Thai, Honguo, Streats, and Tomo Izakaya is launching $5.70 promotions across its seven brands.

At Bali Thai, for instance, order the Spicy Sour Steam Fish with Lemongrass Sauce, and you can get a choice of a side (choose from items like mango salad, Chiang Mai chicken or tom yum chicken) for $5.70.

At Honguo, So Pho and Streats, customers will be entitled to purchase one of the selected side dishes at the price of $5.70 when they order any main course from the menu.

And at Rennthai, Hutong, and Tomo Izakaya, customers can order the restaurant's signature dishes for $5.70 instead of their usual price. Think Pineapple Rice (U.P. $19.80) and Tom Yum Goong, single serving (U.P. $14) from Rennthai, and Hot and Sour Rice Noodles (U.P. $8.50) or Premium Half Shell Scallops, two pieces (U.P. $8.80) from Hutong.

All $5.70 promotions are only valid from Mon to Fri, and for dine-in only. The promotion is not valid in conjunction with other offers, discounts, and privileges. Prices are subjected to GST.

Event: One Championship

PHOTO: One Championship

Fans of mixed martial arts (MMA), One Championship is serving up a 15 per cent discount on tickets for its One Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II happening on Aug 27, 2022. All you have to do is use the promo code [ONESG57] during checkout.

Plus, the first 57 will be receiving a ONE SG T-Shirt worth up to $40.

A tie-up with Singapore Sports Hub for its National Day Fiesta, One Championship is also having an MMA masterclass led by Singaporean mixed martial arts star, Amir Khan, which promises a high-paced cardio-packed workshop.

It's held on Aug 9, 2022 at the OCBC Square.

Limited slots are available, and registrations are on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested can sign up via Singapore Sports Hub.

Tickets to One Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on Aug 27, 2022 (Saturday) at the Singapore Indoor can be purchased here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.