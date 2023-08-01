National Day promotions 2023: What are NDP eCoupons, up to 58% off food and delivery

Singaporeans love a good deal. It's part of our national identity. So for a nation of money-savvy, food-loving folk, there's no better way to celebrate National Day the Singaporean way than with a slew of good foodie promotions and discounts.

As Singapore turns 58 this year, you can make use of this year's National Day Parade (NDP) 2023 eCoupons. These coupons are easy ways to redeem a ton of deals across F&B, entertainment, health, lifestyle and more. And they're on top of the usual spread of deals that flood our stores around National Day. Here's your guide to the best National Day 2023 deals and promotions for food and delivery.

1. What are the NDP 2023 eCoupons?

The NDP 2023 eCoupons are the nation's gift to you this National Day season 2023. In total, there are over 100 deals, discounts, and promotions you can redeem on food, products, and experiences.

These are all eCoupons, meaning they are completely digital. There’s no need to queue up and collect a stack of coupon vouchers. All you have to do is visit the NDP 2023 eCoupons website, and you’ve got all the available deals at your fingertips.

2. How do I redeem the NDP 2023 eCoupons?

Here's a step-by-step guide:

Browse the NDP 2023 eCoupons online. You can filter by deal category (eg Food, Health, Beauty) or location.

When you find a deal you want to get, redeem it:

For deals with a blue "Promo Code" label, go to the relevant app or website and enter the code at checkout. For deals at physical merchants, just show the staff the eCoupon.

If something catches your fancy and you wanna KIV it for later, you can save the eCoupon to your eWallet. To do this, you’ll need to log in via Facebook, Google, or email.

All set? There are over 100 eCoupons for you to browse. Let’s get you started with some of the best deals we’ve found!

3. NDP 2023 eCoupons: Best food deals

Cat & The Fiddle Cakes: 25% off whole cake, buy 2 get 1 free slice

There are two Cat & The Fiddle options for you cheesecake lovers out there:

For the deal that gives you 25 per cent off a whole cheesecake, you have the option of ordering online with the promo code NDPCAT. You gotta head down to a physical store to redeem your one free cake slice with the purchase of two slices.

Both deals are valid way past National Day, up till Oct 31, 2023.

Tim Ho Wan: 58% off BBQ Pork Buns, $5.80 and $58 deals

Our favourite dishes from Tim Ho Wan are going at $5.80, $58 (two pax), or 58 per cent off.

The $5.80 Chicken, Cordyceps Flower, Mushroom Rice offer is a 28 per cent discount on the usual price ($8), while the Dim Sum Fun pack for two is a 22 per cent discount. All three Tim Ho Wan eCoupons are valid till Sept 30, 2023.

7-Eleven: Up to 58% off local favourites

Act fast! These 7-Eleven deals are only hanging around till Aug 15, 2023:

If you squint your eyes at the tiny asterisked text, you’ll see that 7-Eleven’s 58 per cent savings happen in-store. So keep your eyes peeled as you browse their shelves from now till Aug 15, 2023.

Yan Xi Tang: 1-1 brown sugar pearl milk tea/fresh milk

No stack of Singapore birthday deals is complete without the beverage that invoked a rush of orders and snaking queues the day the Covid-19 circuit breaker was announced. Singaporeans love our bubble tea, this National Day 2023 period, you can get a one-for-one deal at Yan Xi Tang:

Get your brown sugar fresh milk fix from now till Sept 30, 2023.

4. NDP 2023 eCoupons: Best food delivery deals

Staying home to watch the National Day Parade? Dine in for less with these food delivery and pizza delivery deals:

Here’s a summary of the online food delivery deals among the NDP 2023 eCoupon catalogue.

Merchant The deal Promo code Valid until Deliveroo Get 60 days of free Deliveroo Plus (unlimited free delivery PLUSNEW23 31 Aug 2023 Get $3 off your first 3 orders when you subscribe to Deliveroo Plus Foodpanda $5.80 off on food delivery with min. order of $25 for new customers and $35 for existing ones NDPFP58 31 Oct 2023 $50 off first 4 orders on pandamart and Shops, min. spend varies NEWCART 58per cent off 6-month pandapro subscription NDPPRO58 Domino’s Pizza 1 Pizza (Regular All Time Favorite Only) at $5.80 (U.P. $25.90) 213129 30 Sep 2023 2 Regular Pizzas + 3 Sides @ $38 (U.P. $75.30) 811675 4 Regular Pizzas + 6 Sides @ $58 (U.P. $142.10) 994791 Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza Free Milo or Sjora drink with min. order of $20 CPNDP23 30 Nov 2023 10per cent off with min. order of $15 CP23NDP10

5. NDP 2023 eCoupons: Best online shopping platform deals

As far as online shopping goes, our favourite kinds of promotions are the most versatile ones. That means promo codes for platform-wide discounts on shopping apps like Shopee and Lazada:

You can also get up to $50 off on Foodpanda’s food delivery, pandamart, and more.

Merchant The deal Promo code Valid until Shopee $12 off with no min. spend (for New Users Only) STEADYAH12OFF 31 Dec 2023 $5 off with min. spend $50 (for existing Shopee users only) SHIOKAH5OFF 31 Aug 2023 $8 off with min. spend $70 (for existing Shopee users, for Shopee Mall products only) SWEEAH8OFF Lazada $5 off with min. $58 spend (For cashback sellers only) Visit this page on the Lazada app to collect the vouchers. 31 Aug 2023 RedMart Up to $35 off for new customers, over 4 uses: – $8 off $60 – $9 off $60 – $9 off $60 – $9 off $60

6. Other NDP 2023 deals and discounts

Auntie Anne’s and rrooll - free Otah Seaweed Pretzel and Cheezy Otah Roll

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvOHc4AyANE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Auntie Anne’s and rrooll have teamed up with Lee Wee & Brothers (LWB) to create an Otah Seaweed Pretzel and Cheezy Otah Roll this National Day 2023. And you can get your hands on one for free!

From Aug 1–31, 2023, get a free Otah Seaweed Pretzel or Cheezy Otah Roll redemption voucher (worth $4.20) if you spend a minimum of $20 at any LWB outlets. Take this voucher to an Auntie Anne’s or rrooll outlet to enjoy your warm baked good. Yummers.

Psst! You can also get a $0.58 Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel (usual price $3.80) if you’re one of the first 100 customers to visit an Auntie Anne’s outlet on National Day 2023. Available at all Auntie Anne’s outlets.

The Orchard Cafe: Up to 58% off second diner for Singalicious BBQ Buffet

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvL7MvjydWr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The theme of the month is anything and everything local at The Orchard Cafe, Orchard Hotel. As part of their Singalicious BBQ Buffet, look forward to dishes like Singapore Chilli Crab, Nyonya Sambal Stingray, Prime Rib Bak Kut Teh, Signature Laksa, Oyster Omelette, and Satay. And let’s not forget dessert: Signature D24 Durian Pengat or Gula Melaka Macaron, anyone?

From Aug 7–13, 2023, enjoy 58 per cent of the second diner for their Singalicious BBQ Buffet. On the other dates from now till Aug 31, 2023, it’s 50 per cent off for the second diner. Prices start from $74++ for weekday lunch, and go up to $98++ for dinner on Fridays and weekends.

Cedele: Ethnic Ensemble Cake

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvMnrdXhS-O/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Our national colours may be red and white, but Cedele is too creative to just push out a red velvet cake. They’ve created an Ethnic Ensemble Cake ($72) for National Day 2023, with each colourful layer representing one of the many diverse cultures you get in Singapore. The flavours include pink velvet, pandan sponge, passionfruit curd and blue pea sponge.

Shin Minori: Omizu Japanese Ala-Carte Buffet at $58 nett

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvL8dk4rWL8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

For the entire month of August, visit Shin Minori to enjoy their Omizu Japanese Ala-Carte Buffet at $58—nett! What they’ve done is price their usual $62.90 buffet down to $48.80, so after you slap on the 10 per cent service charge and eight per cent GST, your buffet will cost you $58 nett. Neat! The best way to truly honour the “58 rule” that all shops in Singapore follow around National Day 2023.

Tsui Wah: $5.8 ice blended bandung, $15.80 chilli crab penne

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvKOwlAK8mI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Here’s yet another merchant that’s taking advantage of the “58 rule” for Singapore’s 58th birthday. From Aug 5-13, 2023, you can purchase two items with a local twist at special prices: Baked Penne with Crab Stick in Chilli Crab Sauce ($15.80) and Ice Blended Bandung with Whipped Cream ($5.80)

ALSO READ: Haidilao has $8.90 dishes to celebrate National Day

This article was first published in MoneySmart.