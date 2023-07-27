Haidilao has $8.90 dishes to celebrate National Day

Here's another National Day promotion to bookmark during this period.
From July 31 to Aug 27, Haidilao will offer eight full-sized dishes for just $8.90 to celebrate our nation's birthday.
These promo items will be split across four weeks, so diners can expect two different dishes every week.
|Promo date
|Promo items
|July 31 to Aug 6
|Beef short plate and fortune bag
|Aug 7 to Aug 13
|Pork jowl and silken strips of beef
|Aug 14 to Aug 20
|Chicken slices and vannamei shrimp
|Aug 21 to Aug 27
|Sliced pork belly and fish slices
The promotion is available at all Haidilao stores across Singapore and is only valid for dine-in customers.
Do note that the offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions and promo dishes are available while stocks last.
Deal ends: Aug 27
Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.
Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving
ALSO READ: Enjoy free beer at this microbrewery, but only if everyone holds their bladder for the hour