Haidilao has $8.90 dishes to celebrate National Day

Here's another National Day promotion to bookmark during this period.

From July 31 to Aug 27, Haidilao will offer eight full-sized dishes for just $8.90 to celebrate our nation's birthday.

These promo items will be split across four weeks, so diners can expect two different dishes every week.

Promo date Promo items July 31 to Aug 6 Beef short plate and fortune bag Aug 7 to Aug 13 Pork jowl and silken strips of beef Aug 14 to Aug 20 Chicken slices and vannamei shrimp Aug 21 to Aug 27 Sliced pork belly and fish slices

The promotion is available at all Haidilao stores across Singapore and is only valid for dine-in customers.

Do note that the offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions and promo dishes are available while stocks last.

Deal ends: Aug 27

