National Day Singapore 2021: 9 celebratory treats for some well-deserved R&R over the long weekend and beyond

It’s safe to say that 2021 has been a rollercoaster of a year. With the constantly changing restrictions adding to our pandemic-induced stress, it’s no wonder we all need some time to rest and soak up a bit of zen.

Despite the postponement of the National Day Parade to Aug 21, there’s still plenty to liven up the long weekend (and the rest of the month). Paint the town – or your home – red this National Day with our roundup of fun-filled local celebratory treats.

Feast on Celebratory Grub

Red House Seafood Serves Up Gourmet Seafood Duos

Feast like a true Singaporean this month. As one of Singapore’s oldest leading seafood restaurants, Red House Seafood has had decades of experience serving up specialties packed full of Singapore spirit. This National Day, they’ve launched three Dynamic Duos ($56++ each) for delivery, takeaway, and dine-in (when it’s back).

Duo 1 sees ultimate surf and turf pairing with the belly-warming Superior Lobster & Seafood Pao Fan and mouth-watering Marmite Chicken while a fresh Classic Nyonya-style Steamed Red Snapper partners Sautéed Prawns & Hong Kong Kailan in Duo 2. Finally, enjoy Singapore’s Signature Chilli Crab in Duo 3 alongside a fragrant dish of Braised Homemade Tofu with seafood.

Red House Seafood Grand Copthorne is located at 392 Havelock Road, Level 2, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Singapore 169663, p. +65 6735 7666. Delivery is available on weekdays. Delivery fee is $12+ per location, free with minimum spending of $120.

A Tipple or Two from Smith Street Taps

This National Day, drink at our favourite Chinatown beer hawker stall – in spirit – with all sorts of boozy goodness procured from Smith Street Taps’ online store. Liven up your month at home with quality brews like Moon Dog‘s refreshing All Killer No Filler ($8.50) vanilla pale ale or their juicy, hoppy Bless The Haze ($12.30) double dry hopped oat cream IPA.

If you’re feeling fancier, the team has also brought in vino from Fin Wines, a natural wine collective the Yarra Valley. Highlights include the crisp yet creamy I’m All Ears ($60.19) pet nat and the juicy Slurpy Boi ($62.60) produced with wild fermented cabernet sauvignon and sauvignon blanc. Smith Street Taps is offering 15per cent off beers, meads, and wines with the code NDP15, valid now till Aug 31, 2021.

Smith Street Taps is located at 335 Smith Street, Chinatown Complex Food Centre #02-062, Singapore 05033. Shop online here; same day delivery cuts off 5pm daily. Free delivery for orders over S$90.

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore’s Heritage Spread

Herald in the nation’s 56th birthday with a heritage-inspired feast from The Fullerton Hotel Singapore. Full of aromatic spices and bold flavours, their Six-Course Takeaway Menus ($180, feeds four) shines the light on Malay and Peranakan cuisine.

Highlights include Town Restaurant’s signature spice-roasted chicken sapit with housemade spicy kicap manis, nasi panggang (fragrant rice grilled in banana leaf), and udang masak lemak nenas, king prawns cooked in pineapple and coconut gravy.

Top it all off with their exceptionally patriotic National Day Cake ($69) with layers of Rosella Jivara, salted caramel and banana compote, and Valrhona Guanaja 70per cent chocolate chiffon.

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore is located at 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178, p. +65 6733 8388. Orders can be made online here for delivery Aug 7-31, 2021.

Fun-filled activities

Magic, mystery, and more with Playing the Hand

PHOTO: Sistic.com

Prepare to burst out laughing watching Playing the Hand, a virtual magic show helmed by a pair of best-friend illusionists – Darren Tien and Jerryl Tan. Embark on a whimsical journey with the two magicians bringing their brand of magic and mystery from their living room to yours.

Expect astonishing illusions and unexpected sleights of hand interwoven with vignettes of personal stories. Singapore-based audiences can also look forward to receiving a mystery package delivered to your doorstep via email confirmation from Esplanade.

Flipside 2021: Playing the Hand will be performed online on weekends from Aug 6 – 15 , at 4pm and 8pm slots. Tickets are $30, purchase here.

ALSO READ: Forget staycations: I tried going on a daycation with my buddies at Clarke Quay and we can't wait to do it again

National Gallery Singapore presents Antony Gormley’s Exhibition

PHOTO: Stephen White

Tap on an art-loving friend to join you for Antony Gormley’s new exhibition at National Gallery Singapore. Internationally acclaimed for his artwork exploring the relationship between the human body and space, the British sculptor’s newest commission Horizon Field Singapore (2021) ­finds its home at the museum’s Ng Teng Fong Roof Garden Gallery.

Visitors are invited to wander through its vast matrix of aluminium rings to co-create their experience. allowing them to immerse in the experience of our bodies occupying and passing through space. Complementing the commission are three earlier sculptures from four decades of Gormley’s practice.

Horizon Field Singapore (2021) by Antony Gormley is located at the Ng Teng Fong Roof Garden Gallery, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957, p. +65 6271 7000. It runs from Aug 6, 2021 to Oct 31, 2022. This exhibition is free.

An immersive multi-sensory night at Rainforest Lumina

PHOTO: Wildlife Reserve Singapore

Singapore’s favourite night walk is back. In this final season, Rainforest Lumina invites you to wander through a luminous world of the wild packed full of interactive activities. Pick your spirit animal– or should we say, Creature Crew – at the Garden of Virtues and venture through the Arch to watch the rainforest come to life in a colorful array of lights.

With over 10 multi-sensory zones, follow your selected Creature Crew as they guide you into the depths of the Singapore Zoo for an immersive experience. Don’t forget to snap a few photos along the way at this insta-worthy walk!

Rainforest Lumina is located at Singapore Zoo, 80 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729826, p. +65 6269 3411. Open Thursdays to Sundays, public holidays, and eve of public holidays, 7.30pm-12am. Tickets start from S$12.60 for adults. Book your preferred dates here.

Staycations

Have an in-room picnic at Andaz Singapore

Tuck into a scrumptious National Day In-Room Picnic set during your stay at Andaz Singapore. Take your pick between two equally delectable gourmet picnic sets. Pop a bottle of Delamotte Champagne while you feast upon Mr Stock’s National Day Platter with the first ($150++) – a spread comprising of local-inspired delights such as Chicken Rice Arancini, Chilli Crab Mantou and a tropical Temasek Sling.

The second picnic set ($180) goes classic with offers a bottle each of house red and white wines , paired with a decadent cold cut and cheese charcuterie platter.

Andaz Singapore is located at 5 Fraser Street, Singapore 189354, +65 6408 1234. Picnics available till 21 August 2021, more details on room offers here.

A meaningful staycay with Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Available for booking on Klook, Sofitel Singapore City Centre’s special Stay for Good (for two) and Do Good with The Family packages come with breakfast and exclusive goods from the Autism Resource Centre, a Singapore-based non-profit that serves those on the autism spectrum.

In celebration of Singapore’s birthday, guests checking in from now till 15 August 2021 can look forward to another perk. Happy couples can enjoy a special afternoon tea featuring local-inspired creations in their luxury room while families can look forward to a dinner full of local flavours for sharing.

Sofitel Singapore City Centre is located at 9 Wallich Street, Singapore 078885, p. +65 6428 5000. Stay for Good is priced at S$409 nett and S$479 nett on weekdays and weekends respectively; Do Good with The Family is priced at $419 nett (weekday) or $489 nett (weekend).

Stay & Feast at Mandarin Oriental Singapore

Indulge yourself with a spread of local and international grub when you stay at Mandarin Oriental Singapore.

The luxury property’s Happy Birthday Singapore package includes one-night accommodation (from $309++ on weekdays and $369++ on weekends in a Deluxe Room), a scrumptious lunch from Melt Café for two, early check-in and late check-out benefits, and two additional perks to choose from if you sign up for Fans of M.O – think free breakfast and room upgrades. Check out our review of the Mandarin Oriental Singapore here.

Mandarin Oriental Singapore is located at 5 Raffles Avenue, Marina Square, Singapore 039797, p. +65 6338 0066. Valid for booking from July 8 to Aug 21, 2021, valid for stays from July 8 to Oct 31, 2021. More details about the package can be found here.

ALSO READ: How to maximise your annual leave with public holidays (2021)

This article was first published in City Nomads.