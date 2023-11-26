Navigating the postpartum fitness journey: A guide to safe and effective exercise

How soon after giving birth can you exercise? What exercises can I do two weeks postpartum? How can I reduce my tummy after delivery?

Discovering the right exercises that are both safe and effective can be a game-changer in reclaiming strength and well-being after giving birth. From gentle core workouts to mood-boosting activities, here's a guide to help postpartum moms make informed choices on their fitness path.

Bringing a new life into the world is undoubtedly a miraculous and transformative experience. However, as any new mum will attest, the postpartum period comes with its own set of challenges. One aspect that often takes a backseat in the whirlwind of motherhood is postpartum exercise.

While the idea of hitting the gym may seem daunting in the wake of sleepless nights and diaper changes, engaging in safe and appropriate exercises can have numerous benefits for postpartum moms.

Benefits of exercise for postpartum mums

Mood enhancement: Exercise has been proven to boost mood by releasing endorphins, which can be especially beneficial for combating postpartum blues and anxiety. Weight management: Regular physical activity aids in shedding those post-pregnancy pounds and helps moms regain their pre-pregnancy shape. Increased energy levels: Contrary to popular belief, exercise can actually boost energy levels, providing a much-needed lift for moms dealing with sleep deprivation. Stress reduction: The calming effect of exercise can help alleviate the stress that often accompanies the challenges of caring for a newborn. Improved sleep quality: While it may seem counterintuitive, moderate exercise has been linked to better sleep quality, a precious commodity for new moms.

How soon after giving birth can you exercise?

The timeline for resuming exercise after childbirth is a common concern among new mums. While it's crucial to consult with a healthcare professional, many women can begin light, low-impact exercises as early as a couple of weeks after a vaginal delivery.

In the case of a C-section, it's generally recommended to wait until the incision has healed and any post-operative pain has subsided, which is typically around six to eight weeks.

Potential risks of exercising too early after giving birth

Starting your postpartum exercise programme too early may lead to the following complications:

Delayed healing: Exercising too soon after childbirth may impede the healing process, especially for mothers who have had a C-section or experienced perineal tearing during delivery.

Increased bleeding: Intense physical activity can lead to increased postpartum bleeding, which is a sign that the body may need more time to recover.

Pelvic floor dysfunction: Premature engagement in high-impact exercises may contribute to pelvic floor dysfunction, leading to issues such as incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.

Exacerbation of diastasis recti: Certain abdominal exercises, especially those involving crunches and sit-ups, can worsen diastasis recti, a condition where the abdominal muscles separate during pregnancy.

Fatigue and overexertion: Pushing the body too hard in the early postpartum period can contribute to overall fatigue, making it harder for new mothers to recover and adapt to the demands of motherhood.

Stress on joints: High-impact activities may place undue stress on joints, potentially leading to injuries or exacerbating pre-existing joint issues.

Safe exercises after giving birth

As a new mum, prioritising safe and effective exercises is paramount in promoting a healthy recovery. So, which exercises are safe during the postpartum period?

Here are some that you can try:

Pelvic floor exercises (kegels): These exercises strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, crucial for postpartum recovery. Walking: A gentle and effective way to start rebuilding cardiovascular fitness without putting excessive strain on the body. Yoga: Postpartum yoga helps with flexibility, core strength, and relaxation. Swimming: A low-impact exercise that is easy on the joints and provides a full-body workout. Postnatal pilates: Focuses on rebuilding core strength and improving overall muscle tone.

When to start postpartum exercise

The abdominal area is a particular concern for many new mums. While it's natural to want to regain pre-pregnancy abdominal strength, it's crucial to approach postpartum abdominal exercises with caution.

Gentle exercises like pelvic tilts and abdominal compressions can be introduced as early as a few days after delivery. However, more intensive exercises, especially those targeting the rectus abdominis muscles, should be delayed until the abdominal muscles have healed, typically around six to eight weeks postpartum.

Core exercises to flatten your postpartum tummy

Pelvic tilts

How to do it: Lie on your back with your knees bent. Tighten your abdominal muscles and tilt your pelvis upward, flattening your lower back against the floor. Hold for a few seconds, then relax.

Benefits: Targets the lower abdominal muscles without putting excessive strain on the body.

Leg slides

How to do it: Lie on your back with your knees bent. Slowly slide one foot away from your body along the floor, keeping the other knee bent. Bring the leg back to the starting position and repeat with the other leg.

Benefits: Engages the core and works on abdominal muscle coordination.

Heel slides

How to do it: Similar to leg slides but with a focus on sliding one heel away from your body while keeping the other knee bent. Alternate between legs.

Benefits: Targets the lower abdominal muscles and helps improve flexibility.

Transverse abdominal exercises

How to do it: While sitting or standing, gently draw your belly button towards your spine, engaging the deep abdominal muscles. Hold for a few seconds, then release.

Benefits: Strengthens the transverse abdominals, essential for core stability.

Seated leg lifts

How to do it: Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair with your back straight. Lift one leg straight in front of you and hold for a few seconds. Lower the leg and repeat with the other leg.

Benefits: Targets the core and helps improve overall muscle tone.

Remember, consistency and gradual progression are key when reintroducing core exercises. Listen to your body, and if you experience any pain or discomfort, consult with your healthcare provider.

Exercises to avoid during the postpartum period

Again, choosing exercises that will not strain your body is crucial to your recovery. Here are some exercises to steer clear of, at least until after your doctor gives you the go signal to resume:

High-impact cardio: Activities like running or intense aerobics may place excessive strain on the joints and pelvic floor muscles. Heavy weightlifting: While strength training is beneficial, heavy weights can strain the postpartum body. Start with lighter weights and gradually increase as strength improves. Crunches and sit-ups: These can place undue pressure on the abdominal muscles, potentially exacerbating issues like diastasis recti. Twisting movements: Movements that involve twisting at the waist should be approached with caution, especially during the initial postpartum weeks.

When to stop exercising after giving birth

Knowing when to hit the brakes on postpartum exercise is just as important as knowing when to start. If any of the following conditions arise, it's advisable to pause or modify your exercise routine:

Excessive bleeding: Heavy or prolonged bleeding may indicate that the body needs more time to heal. Pain: Any pain, especially around the incision site for C-section deliveries, is a sign to ease up on the exercise. Incontinence: If exercise leads to urine leakage, it's essential to reassess the intensity and type of activity. Fatigue: Overexertion can contribute to postpartum fatigue. Listen to your body and adjust your workout routine accordingly.

Postpartum exercise is a gradual and individualised journey. It's essential to prioritise one's well-being and consult with healthcare professionals before embarking on any fitness regimen.

By embracing a safe and mindful approach to postpartum exercise, new mothers can reap the physical and mental benefits, ultimately contributing to a smoother transition into motherhood.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.