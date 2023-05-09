Navigating shortness of breath during pregnancy: Causes, management and when to seek help

Pregnancy is an exciting and life-changing experience, but it can also be a challenging time for women. One of the symptoms that women may experience during pregnancy is shortness of breath. Shortness of breath during pregnancy can be caused by a number of factors, and it is important for women to understand the causes and what to do in case it happens.

What causes shortness of breath during pregnancy

Breathing is one of the most important functions of the body. It helps deliver oxygen to the organs and tissues and removes carbon dioxide from the body. Despite its importance, many people take breathing for granted and don't think about it until they experience a problem.

Shortness of breath is one such problem that can be concerning for expecting mothers. While it is a common symptom, it can also be caused by underlying medical conditions. Here are five causes of shortness of breath during pregnancy:

PHOTO: Pexels

High progesterone levels

One of the main causes of shortness of breath during pregnancy is high levels of progesterone. This hormone is produced in higher amounts during pregnancy, and it can cause the muscles that control breathing to relax. This relaxation can lead to a feeling of breathlessness.

Additionally, the growing foetus can put pressure on the diaphragm and lungs, making it more difficult to breathe.

Asthma

Women with asthma or other lung conditions may experience shortness of breath more frequently during pregnancy. The hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy can worsen asthma symptoms and make it more difficult to breathe.

Anaemia

Anaemia is a condition that occurs when the body doesn't have enough red blood cells to carry oxygen to the body's tissues. This can cause shortness of breath, especially during physical activity or exertion.

Heart conditions

Women with heart conditions may also experience shortness of breath due to the increased strain on the heart during pregnancy. Conditions such as arrhythmia or congestive heart failure can make it more difficult to breathe.

Blood clots

Pregnant women are at a higher risk of developing blood clots, which can cause shortness of breath. Blood clots can form in the legs and travel to the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism. This can be a life-threatening condition and requires immediate medical attention.

It is important for pregnant women to be aware of the causes of shortness of breath and to discuss any concerning symptoms with their healthcare provider. By understanding the underlying causes, women can take appropriate measures to manage their symptoms and ensure a safe and healthy pregnancy.

4 tips for managing shortness of breath during pregnancy

Shortness of breath during pregnancy can be a common and uncomfortable symptom. However, there are steps that pregnant women can take to manage their symptoms and breathe (and sleep) more comfortably. Here are four tips for managing shortness of breath during pregnancy:

PHOTO: Pexels

Change your position

Changing your position can make it easier to breathe. Sitting up straight or leaning forward slightly can help alleviate the feeling of breathlessness. You can also try propping yourself up with pillows while sleeping to improve your breathing.

Practice good posture

Good posture is essential for pregnant women to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on the lungs and diaphragm. Avoid slouching or lying on your back for extended periods of time, and try to maintain a comfortable position when sitting or standing.

Try breathing exercises

Breathing exercises can be helpful for pregnant women experiencing shortness of breath. One effective exercise is diaphragmatic breathing.

To perform this exercise, sit comfortably and place one hand on your chest and the other on your stomach. Breathe in slowly through your nose, feeling your stomach rise as you inhale. Then, exhale slowly through your mouth, feeling your stomach fall as you exhale.

Talk to your healthcare provider

If you are experiencing shortness of breath during pregnancy, it is important to talk to your healthcare provider. They can help determine the underlying cause of your symptoms and recommend appropriate treatment options.

By following these tips, pregnant women can manage their shortness of breath and breathe more comfortably throughout their pregnancy.

5 reasons to call your doctor if you have shortness of breath

PHOTO: Pexels

Shortness of breath during pregnancy is common, but it can also be a cause for concern. Here are five reasons to call your doctor if you experience shortness of breath:

Severe shortness of breath: If you are experiencing severe shortness of breath, it could be a sign of a more serious condition. Seek medical attention immediately if you have trouble breathing or feel like you can't catch your breath. Chest pain: Chest pain or discomfort can be a symptom of a heart or lung problem. If you experience chest pain with shortness of breath, contact your doctor immediately. Rapid heartbeat: If you have a rapid heartbeat or palpitations along with shortness of breath, it may be a sign of an underlying medical condition. Call your doctor right away. History of lung or heart conditions: If you have a history of lung or heart conditions, or if you experience shortness of breath frequently, it is important to discuss these symptoms with your healthcare provider. They can help determine the underlying cause of your shortness of breath and suggest additional treatment options if necessary. Preeclampsia: Shortness of breath can be a symptom of preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy complication. If you experience shortness of breath along with high blood pressure, headaches, or changes in vision, contact your doctor immediately.

Remember, it's always better to err on the side of caution when it comes to your health and the health of your baby. If you're concerned about shortness of breath during pregnancy, don't hesitate to contact your healthcare provider.

ALSO READ: Lads, here's how you can pamper your exhausted, pregnant wives

This article was first published in theAsianparent.