Navigating your first resignation: Tips for a respectful farewell

Nervous about resigning from your first job? It's a rite of passage that every working adult will go through at some point. Having gone through three resignations myself, it's almost routine by now — but recently, some friends of mine were seeking advice for their first-ever resignation, despite being seasoned professionals.

It struck me that, whether you've been in a job for years or are just starting out in your career, leaving your job can be bittersweet.

With the right approach, you'll walk out with your head held high and excitement for whatever comes next. Here's a very mindful, very demure guide to help you navigate the process with grace and professionalism. Good luck!

Give your manager a heads-up

Before you hit send on your resignation email, it's a good idea to give your manager a heads-up. It's a sign of respect, and it also prevents your resignation from feeling like a sudden plot twist in a Netflix drama.

Ask to speak to your boss in a private setting — preferably in-person for that personal touch, but virtual works too. For my previous resignation, I asked my boss out for coffee.

You want this conversation to be thoughtful and professional. Thank them for their guidance, opportunities, and support. After all, this is someone you've worked closely with, and, who knows, your paths may cross again in future.

Ensure a smooth handover

One of the most crucial parts of leaving any job is ensuring a smooth handover. It's expected during your notice period to complete outstanding work, tie up loose ends, and, if possible, train your successor.

Provide an overview of your day-to-day responsibilities, ongoing projects, and access to any essential software, tools, and documents they'll need. Don't forget to share a list of key contacts, like clients, colleagues, stakeholders, and managers, with email addresses.

Offering these details shows you care about a seamless transition and leaving things in good hands — and earns you extra brownie points! You never know when you might need your former colleague to put in a good word for you.

The counteroffer conundrum

You've handed in your notice, and suddenly your boss pulls out all the stops to keep you: a raise, better perks, maybe even a new job title.

Counter-offers rarely solve the issues that made you consider leaving in the first place. If the core reasons for your dissatisfaction remain (like an unhappy work environment or lack of career growth), ask yourself, "Will staying really change anything?"

If you decide to turn it down (and this happens more often than you might think), do it with tact. Acknowledge your boss's effort and respectfully decline. You could say something like, "I truly appreciate the gesture, and it means a lot, but I've already made my decision."

Of course, if the offer directly addresses the reasons you were thinking of leaving, it might be worth reconsidering — just make sure it's not a temporary fix for a bigger issue.

The exit interview: Professional but honest

Ah, the dreaded exit interview. This is your chance to let HR know how your experience has been. While it's tempting to air your grievances, keep it professional — no finger-pointing or personal attacks, especially if you plan to climb the corporate ladder within the same industry.

Feel free to share constructive feedback, especially if it relates to talent retention. Stick to facts and focus on areas that could improve the workplace for others. On the flip side, if your time at the company was mostly positive, don't hold back in expressing gratitude.

Securing that glowing reference

References are golden for your career growth. If you've had a great working relationship with your boss, ask if they could be a point of contact for future employers or if they'd be willing to recommend you on LinkedIn. Chances are, they'll be happy to help.

Remember, it's not just about the job you're leaving — it's about the opportunities you're setting yourself up for.

Your last day: Snacks, smiles, and goodbyes

On your last day, bring some snacks or small gifts for your colleagues. I brought Châteraise to the office on my last day in my previous job. After all, these are the people who've supported you, shared inside jokes, and maybe even helped you through stressful workdays.

This small gesture leaves a positive, lasting impression and ends your time at the company on a sweet note (literally, if you go with cake).

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.