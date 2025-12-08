Nee Soon MPs and residents set new Singapore record with mass weightlifting feat

Nee Soon residents, together with their MPs, set a new Singapore record on Sunday (Dec 7).

At Nee Soon Fitness Fiesta 2025, K Shanmugam, Goh Hanyan, Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, Jackson Lam and Lee Hui Ying led hundreds of residents to set a new entry in the Singapore Book of Records for the most people performing the Clean and Jerk, an Olympic weightlifting workout, together.

The event took place at the Multi Purpose Court at Khatib.

495 participants did a total of 100 repetitions, 50 on each arm, and used weights that they were comfortable with, Shanmugam said in a Facebook post.

The MP himself used a 12.5kg dumbbell and increased the weight to 15kg on the right arm for the last 10 repetitions.

Residents of all ages took part in the event, with some bringing their children.

"We are trying to bring the message on the importance of keeping fit to everyone," said Shanmugam.

Besides the weightlifting feat, the event featured a variety of other fitness activities organised by the People's Association, Movement First, Sports Singapore, Health Promotion Board and Family Life Community.

Some highlights included mass warm-up exercises and fitness challenges at the rowing, skiing, hanging and skipping stations.

Professional chiropractors from Spine Whisperer also provided complimentary chiropractic services to residents.

Last year, Shanmugam broke a personal record at the Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta, completing 102 repetitions of a 65kg deadlift.

At the same event in 2022, he completed one repetition of a 125kg deadlift, besting his previous record of deadlifting 105kg.

