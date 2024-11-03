Shanmugam deadlifts 65kg a stunning 102 times at Chong Pang event, sets new personal best

Five years into his strength training journey, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam has achieved a new personal record.

The 65-year-old lifted 65 kg during his deadlift attempt, completing an impressive 102 repetitions at the annual Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta on Saturday (Nov 2).

Shanmugam, a Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC, had set his personal best in 40 minutes on the hard court near Block 165 Yishun Ring Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He reportedly led about 100 residents in doing the challenge.

"I was very sceptical that I could do 100 reps as I wasn't in great shape today," he told 8World, adding he had a cough that day. "I'm pretty happy that I was able to do [it], which shows I'm in pretty good shape."

During the event in 2022, Shanmugam bested his previous record of 105kg by lifting one repetition of 125kg.

For this year's Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta, participants are challenged to carry their body weight multiple times.

They are required to do six repetitions in one minute, taking a 90-second break after each set.

There were also another group of participants taking part in the dumbbell clean and jerk challenge, according to organisers Chong Pang Community Club.

Speaking to Shin Min, one Nee Soon resident surnamed Ye said seeing the minister had inspired everyone during the fitness event.

"I originally practiced Tai Chi, and was introduced to weightlifting at the beginning of the year," said the 68-year-old woman. "I will continue to train and maintain an active life as a senior citizen."

Shanmugam told 8World he hopes to lead by example and encourage more Singaporeans to exercise.

