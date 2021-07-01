Need for speed: Porsche unveils the Cayenne Turbo GT

Porsche rounds off the Cayenne model range with the new Cayenne Turbo GT, which combines outstanding driving dynamics with a high degree of everyday usability.



Its 631bhp four-litre bi-turbo V8 provides the basis for its superb driving characteristics. With 89bhp more than the Cayenne Turbo Coupe and a maximum torque of 850Nm, the Cayenne Turbo GT boasts a zero to 100km/h sprint of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 300km/h.

True to its sporty DNA, the Cayenne Turbo GT comes with all available chassis systems fitted as standard and performance tyres developed specially for this model.

The rear is rounded off by a striking carbon diffuser panel.

PHOTO: Porshe

The power train and chassis also have a unique setup specifically tuned for the vehicle. The result is a practical SUV with outstanding racetrack capability, proven by its completion of the Nurburgring Nordschleife in seven minutes and 38.9 seconds - a new official SUV record.



For example, the damper characteristics of the Porsche Active Suspension Management, as well as Power Steering Plus and rear-axle steering have also been adapted. The Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control active roll stabilisation system now operates with performance-oriented control software. The result is even better roll stability and road holding, as well as more precise turn-in behaviour at higher cornering speeds.



Optionally available in Arctic Grey paintwork, the Cayenne Turbo GT underlines its exceptional athleticism through its progressive design. These include a model-specific front apron with enlarged side cooling air intakes, creating a unique front view.

A carbon roof and black wheel arch extensions, together with 22-inch GT Design wheels in Neodyme dominate its side view. The rear is rounded off by a striking diffuser panel made of carbon.

Inside, eight-way sport seats in the front come as standard, as well as two sports seats at the back. They each come with GT-specific perforated seat centre panels in Alcantara, contrast accents in Neodyme or Arctic Grey, and 'Turbo GT' lettering on their headrests.

The multi-function sports steering wheel features a yellow 12 o'clock marking. Depending on the specified trim, accent strips are finished in matt Black.

PHOTO: Porshe

The German Automaker's next-generation infotainment system, Porsche Communication Management 6.0, also features in the Cayenne Turbo GT, deploying a new user interface and new operating logic in the Cayenne.

It is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay, and allows for the in-depth integration of Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Android Auto.



The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is available to order now, with prices starting at $813,688.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.