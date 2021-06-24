Porsche's latest infotainment system knows more, does more, and listens better

The sixth generation of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system has been revealed.

It will debut in the Porsche 911, Cayenne and Panamera models in the coming months, bringing the digital functions of the all-electric Porsche Taycan to combustion engine models for the first time.

The new PCM now features Android Auto integration on top of Apple Carplay, which allows smartphones running on both operating systems to be integrated into the infotainment system.

Porsche drivers with a subscription to Apple Music will have access to more than 75 million songs ad-free, thousands of curated playlists, and daily selections from the world's best music experts.

Drivers will also have access to millions of free shows from Apple Podcasts, the world's leading podcast platform, to be informed and inspired on every drive.

PHOTO: Porsche

Porsche's Voice Pilot assistant, a core component of the PCM, can now understand instructions given in a more natural manner.

For instance, if the driver tells the system "I need petrol", the navigation system finds a route to the nearest petrol station. Similarly, the phrase "I am cold" automatically increases the cabin temperature. The Voice Pilot adapts to the driver's speech patterns, improving over time.

PCM 6.0 also introduces an updated navigation system, which features faster route calculations and displays detailed, real time traffic information, down to the conditions of individual lanes. A range colours are used for different routes depending on the traffic situation.

The new Soundtrack My Life software from Porsche Digital, which is currently still at the beta version stage, will eventually be adapted for PCM 6.0. It incorporates specially composed music elements, and constructs a unique soundtrack based on the driving situation at hand.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.