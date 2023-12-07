'Never seen that finger again': Woman shares how she responded when her young child flashed his middle finger

TikTok user and mum Nuradamiqah recently made something of a major parenting announcement online.

"My son Adam has officially exited his baby era," she claimed.

The metric by which she gauged her son's transition from baby to boy is rather amusing though.

During an interaction with her son, Adam responded by whipping out his middle finger.

While picturing the scenario may seem chucklesome to some, his mum was not amused by the stunt.

In a TikTok video posted on Nov 2, Nuradamiqah described the situation in detail, including her response to ensure Adam understood the severity of his actions.

It was supposed to be a regular day of picking up her son from school.

But right as she was persuading him to head home, Adam opted to go vulgar in his response.

His mother was livid, claiming that she zoomed in on his middle finger multiple times.

Step one was to stay cool and Nuradamiqah did that remarkably well as Adam requested for three hot dogs as his afterschool snack.

She agreed but once the duo were beyond earshot distance of the school, Nuradamiqah stooped low to look at him eye to eye before she began parenting.

It seems like Adam's friend had taught him that flashing the middle finger is an appropriate action when one is angry.

"You do not show me that finger," Nuradamiqah said, with gritted teeth.

Using the hot dogs Adam wanted for an analogy, the woman offered her young son even more.

Instead of just three, she offered five — one being his middle finger and the other below his waist.

Yikes, mummy was not playing around and showcasing some tough love.

This threat put Adam in his place as he apologised to his mum while controlling his tears, Nuradamiqah said.

The comments section was flooded as netizens reacted to Nuradamiqah's parenting style.

One TikTok user agreed that disciplining children should come from their parents as it's common for young kids to learn "bad things" from their classmates.

AsiaOne has reached out to Nuradamiqah for more information.

Take your pick

As shown by Nuradamiqah's mini-parenting episode, parenthood has its challenges including disciplining young children.

It has its fair share of controversies, especially when a parent decides on going the sterner route.

On one end of the parenting style spectrum sits tiger parenting, which is strict and demanding.

Tiger parents are known to have high expectations, often enforcing rules and regulations and punishments are dished out if need be.

But discipling a child does not always have to include punishments.

One can also adopt positive discipline, where parents can be kind and firm at the same time.

This parenting style aims for connection to ensure children feel a sense of belonging and significance.

ALSO READ: Parenting 101: Netizens argue if grandma scolded toddler too harshly

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.