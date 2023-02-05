Tiger parenting: Let's weigh the pros and cons

Tiger parenting is a controversial topic in parenting circles and beyond. It's an approach to parenting that emphasises strict, demanding parenting practises. But what are the positive and negative effects of this parenting style? Let's take a closer look at tiger parenting and weigh the pros and cons.

What is tiger parenting

Tiger parenting is rooted in an ancient Chinese concept of strict parenting. It's a style of parenting that emphasises academic excellence and obedience.

Tiger parents are known for their high expectations and tough standards. They enforce rules and regulations and they don't hesitate to use punishment if needed. This is in stark contrast to more relaxed parenting styles, such as the more relaxed, Western-style parenting.

This style of parenting has gained notoriety in recent years, as some parents have gone to extreme measures to ensure their children's success.

But is this approach to parenting really beneficial for children in the long term? Does it really motivate them to reach their goals?

PHOTO: Pexels

Tiger parenting is a parenting style that emphasises the importance of achieving academic success, particularly in the areas of math and science. This style is characterised by strict rules, high expectations, and limited opportunities for leisure activities or socialising.

Tiger parents may enforce strict discipline and have unrealistic expectations of their children's performance. Generally, tiger parenting is a traditional approach to parenting that focuses on hard work and excellence.

It is often associated with Asian cultures, where it is believed that a strong work ethic and excellent educational performance are essential for future success.

Characteristics of a tiger parent

This style of parenting is usually characterised by high levels of parental control, harsh discipline, and a focus on the child's academic performance.

The following are common characteristics of tiger parents:

Demanding: Tiger parents set high expectations for their children and demand that they work hard to achieve their goals.

Strict: Tiger parents are often strict with their children, setting rules and imposing consequences for not following them.

Controlling: Tiger parents tend to micromanage their children's lives, including their activities, schedules, and academic performance.

Result-oriented: Tiger parents focus on the outcome rather than the process, and prioritise their children's success over their happiness.

Authoritative: Tiger parents have a strong, authoritarian approach to parenting, and expect their children to follow their rules and respect their authority.

In addition, tiger parents often expect their children to excel at sports, music, and other extracurricular activities. For a tiger parent, success is not an option, but a requirement.

The pros of tiger parenting

Tiger parenting, also known as authoritarian parenting, is a parenting style that emphasises hard work, discipline and high expectations of children. In this style of parenting, parents are typically strict, demanding and controlling.

While this style of parenting raises a lot of debate and criticism, it is important to understand the benefits of this approach before making a judgement on the matter.

Studies have shown that tiger parenting can help children become more successful in their studies, increase their self-discipline and sense of responsibility, and improve parent-child relationships.

The inevitable cons of tiger parenting

While the benefits sound enticing, there are still major drawbacks to this style of parenting.

One disadvantage of tiger parenting is that children may become overly focused on achievement.

This parenting style puts a great deal of pressure on children to achieve high grades and other accomplishments, rather than developing skills for creative thinking, problem-solving and social interaction.

This could lead to children feeling overwhelmed and unable to meet the expectations set for them, resulting in anxiety and low self-esteem.

Additionally, children may become overly focused on short-term successes, such as high grades, rather than looking at the bigger picture, such as their long-term goals.

How to get the best of tiger parenting

Tiger parenting is a parenting style that emphasises strict rules, high expectations, and tough love. It often involves pushing children to achieve their best in academics, extracurricular activities, and more.

While this style of parenting is often seen as controversial and extreme, there are ways to make the most of it.

For example, parents who practise tiger parenting should strive to have open communication with their children, and make sure to provide plenty of positive reinforcement.

They should also be willing to adjust their expectations based on the individual needs of their children and provide the necessary support to help them reach their goals. Ultimately, when used the right way, tiger parenting can be an effective way to help children reach their full potential.

To conclude, while tiger parenting has its advantages and may lead to greater academic success, it is important to recognise that this approach can have negative consequences.

Children need to feel safe, secure and supported to thrive, and this type of parenting can be too demanding and lead to anxiety and stress. Parents should consider the pros and cons of this parenting style and decide if it is right for their family.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

