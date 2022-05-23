New Apple HomePod rumoured to launch in Q4 2022 or Q1 2023

Apple is expected to unveil a new HomePod in Q4 2022 or early 2023.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that there will be "a new version of HomePod" coming between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. Kuo added that there may not be major changes to the design of the new HomePod, and Apple has yet to figure out the success formula for the HomePod in the smart speaker market.

Apple discontinued the HomePod in March 2021 and affirmed its focus on the HomePod mini. Bloomberg reported last month that a new device with the combined features of a HomePod, Apple TV and FaceTime camera is in the works.

