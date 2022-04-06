New attractions in Singapore planned, including chocolate factory and electric go-karts

SINGAPORE - With Singapore relaxing domestic Covid-19 rules and opening up its borders, the Singapore Tourism Board is gearing up for recovery. Several new attractions and experiences are being planned to capture pent-up travel demand. Here are some of them:

1. Action sports facility in Somerset

Singapore-based adventure sports company The Ride Side will be setting up an action sports facility at the vacant site next to the Somerset Skate Park.

Called Trifecta, the facility will allow visitors to skate, surf, ski and snowboard at various arenas inspired by the skate bowls of California, the waves in Bali, and the powdery snow in Japan.

The slopes in the snow arena will be powered by the first virtual reality (VR) ski simulator in Asia to mimic the uneven terrain of a natural mountain. For surfing in wave pools, technology will be incorporated to generate water columns of 1.5m.

Apart from the arenas, this attraction will also feature eateries and retail stores. Spanning over 49,611sqft, this facility is part of plans to rejuvenate Orchard Road, Singapore's prime shopping belt.

2. Electric go-karts in Sentosa

A new racing and interactive gaming activity in Sentosa is being worked on by the Sentosa Development Corporation and Palawan Innovation Studios. Known as HyperDrive, the new attraction will use electric go-karts in a move to become more sustainable.

3. Chocolate factory in Dempsey

Chocolate fans will lick their lips at the new chocolate factory concept that will start later this year in Dempsey. Launched by home-grown company Mr Bucket Chocolaterie, it will feature Singapore's first build-your-own chocolate bar with distinctive Asian flavours.

4. Bringing Avatar to Gardens by the Bay

Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest will be transformed into Pandora, the fictional universe in popular science fiction film Avatar, which was released in 2009.

The new offering, called Avatar: The Experience, will be brought in later this year. It is a collaboration between Cityneon Holdings, Disney Location-Based Experiences, film director James Cameron and Jon Landau's Lightstorm Entertainment.

The Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay, with its iconic waterfalls, spiralling walkways and architectural glass greenhouse is the perfect location for the new experience, said Mr Ron Tan, Cityneon's group chief executive and executive chairman.

Described as an "immersive walk-through event", Avatar: The Experience will feature key elements such as Pandora's magical floating islands.

The experience is also meant to coincide with the worldwide release of movie sequel Avatar 2, which is slated to be released in December this year.

