This new Birds of Paradise x Linying gelato flavour is the zesty stuff of dreams

Just like pineapple on pizza, french fries on ice cream, and bacon and whiskey, I can think of a few other things in the food scene that'll get people riled up, and all hot and bothered.

I, for one, know a friend or two whom you'll never catch at Birds of Paradise, but I fall into camp yay when it comes to the famed gelato joint.

But hate them or love them, they're here to stay, and more recently, bringing a star-studded collaboration with The Road Ahead singer Linying in the exciting new ice cream flavour, Springtime Red Berries Ginger Bloom ($17 per pint).

PHOTO: Birds of Paradise

In celebration of Linying's new single, Springtime, the limited-edition gelato concoction is a robust celebration of red currants, raspberries, strawberries, house-cooked rhubarb jam, as well as local torch ginger flower.

It walks the fine line of aromatic, with a kiss of zest - the tangy dreams of every sweltering Singaporean out there.

PHOTO: Instagram/@linyingmusic

"I thought it would be sick to do an ice cream collab for the next single release and holy s**t, here it is," writes the singer on Instagram, who refers to Birds of Paradise as "one of Singapore's great national treasures".

The special edition gelato is available in boutiques and via delivery online from now onwards, for a limited time only.

PHOTO: Instagram/@linyingmusic

Some other Birds of Paradise gelato favourites include the likes of Strawberry Basil ($17 per pint), Sea-Salt Hojicha ($17 per pint), Earl Grey & Lemongrass ($17 per pint), as well as the Midnight Gianduja ($20) that come served atop BOP's signature thyme cone.

Otherwise, there's always the option of adding Thyme Cone Chips ($2) as a sprinkle to complete your favourite sweet treat.

Birds of Paradise

Facebook | Instagram | Website

63 East Coast Road #01-05, Singapore 428776

78 Airport Blvd, #01-214/215/216, Singapore 819666

Limited time only.

READ ALSO: Stuff yourself with 25 types of prata at Casuarina Curry's $7.90 buffet

This article was first published in ConfirmGood.