Stuff yourself with 25 types of prata at Casuarina Curry's $7.90 buffet

From Sept 27 to Oct 1, Casuarina Curry's MacPherson Road outlet is having an all-you-can-eat prata buffet that offers 25 different types of prata for only $7.90.

The menu includes traditional fare such as kosong (plain) prata, paper prata and onion prata, as well as prata with special toppings like cheese sausage and mushroom cheese.

You'll have 90 minutes from the time your first dish is served to stuff your face with as much prata as you can manage.

There's no limit on the number of orders, but each person can only order a maximum of two items at a time.

The deal is only valid for dine-in customers.

Address: 187 MacPherson Rd, Singapore 348545

Deal ends: Oct 1

