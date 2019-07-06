New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!

I have a love-hate relationship with the electronic road pricing (ERP) system in Singapore. On one hand, I understand its purpose in easing rush hour traffic jams. On the other… I really, really hate paying for it. So much so my husband likes to tell people that when he hears the IU beep, it's like listening to the sound of (my) heart breaking.

For the $0.50 kind - never mind, sua. But during super peak hours, some ERPs (for cars) can be as expensive as $6, which drives me nuts!

As most drivers would know, the ERP rates and charges are reviewed every quarter, and usually adjusted during the June and December school holidays. The ERP prices were recently updated in May 2019, seeing 2 gantries with increased tolls, and about 20 gantries having their tolls reduced or removed.

INTRODUCTION TO THE ERP SYSTEM

Before we get into the ERP rates, this section is for those who don't know what ERP is. ERP is actually a toll that was implemented to ease congestion. The logic is simple: By charging a fee to drive on the roads, drivers are deterred and more incentivised to take alternative routes and/or drive during off-peak hours.

According to LTA, Singapore is "first city in the world to manage road congestion by implementing an ERP system".

How much the ERP rates are depends on what vehicle you're driving and what time you pass the gantry. As mentioned, rates are reviewed every quarter. It is adjusted to achieve an optimal speed range of 20 to 30 km/h on small roads and 45 to 65 km/h on expressways.

CHANGES IN ERP RATES FOR JUNE 2019

Now that everyone's up to speed, let's look at the most recent changes in ERP rates.