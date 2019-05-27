Lower or no ERP charges at 9 locations for June school holidays

SINGAPORE - Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges will come down - some to zero - at nine locations from Saturday (June 1) for the June school holidays.

There will be no ERP charges for motorists at these locations:

The south-bound Central Expressway (CTE) before Braddell Road between 7am and 7.30am;

Along Bendeemer Road and Woodsville Tunnel, where there are two gantries, between 7.30am and 9.30am;

Kallang Road between 8.30am and 9am;

The East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards the city and the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway onto the ECP from 8am to 8.30am; and

Thomson Road between 7.30am and 8am.

However, motorists driving on Thomson Road between 8am and 8.30am will have to pay $1, down from $2.

At the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards the city, after Jurong Town Hall Road, the ERP charge will decrease to $1 between 6pm and 6.30pm, down from $2 currently.

At the four gantries along the CTE heading south after Braddell Road, and on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into the CTE, the ERP will be reduced by $1, with motorists paying $1 between 7am and 7.30am and $2 between 7.30am and 8am.