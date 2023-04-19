New grandstands added after strong sales of Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 tickets

Due to strong demand for tickets, two new grandstands will be introduced at the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023.

12 ticket categories have already sold out, or are selling fast. The additional grandstands will also mitigate the overall reduction in capacity due to the closure of the Bay Grandstand as part of the redevelopment of The Float at Marina Bay.

Limited seats are now available at two new grandstands - the Sheares (Turn 1) and Promenade (between Turns 17 & 18) Grandstands, along with the Pit Entry Grandstand (Turn 19). The grandstands will provide ticket holders access to all zones in the Circuit Park, and are priced from $1,188.

PHOTO: Motorist

Limited single-day Zone 4 and Premier Walkabout tickets, priced from S$128, have also been released for sale. All walkabout ticket holders will have access to strategically located viewing bleachers within the Marina Bay Street Circuit as well as the entertainment in Zone 4.

Singapore GP will continue to explore additional areas for ticket holders to view the race in the Circuit Park this Sept 15 to 17!

ALSO READ: 'Singapore's back': Milken summit, F1 race and other events draw global VIPs

This article was first published in Motorist.