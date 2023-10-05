New HDB BTO unit classification: Know the difference between Standard, Plus, and Prime flats

So, do you know what is like the "Beyonce" of Singapore's housing scene? HDB BTOs - always in the limelight and constantly evolving. Just when you thought you had it all figured out, HDB throws a curveball with new classifications: Standard, Plus, and Prime. But fear not, dear reader! We're here to break it down for you, so you won't be left scratching your head at the next HDB sales launch. We've drawn up a helpful table and a breakdown of each of the new classification down below!

Introduction to the new HDB BTO classifications

In a bid to cater to the diverse needs and budgets of Singaporeans, HDB introduced three new classifications for BTO flats: Standard, Plus, and Prime. Each category offers a unique set of features and price points, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Standard Plus Prime Finishes Basic finishes, offering a blank canvas for homeowners. Enhanced quality floor finishes in living/dining areas and bedrooms. Premium materials with a luxurious touch. Fittings Essential fittings with room for customisation. Integrated fittings including built-in wardrobes in bedrooms and vanity cabinets in the bathroom. Comprehensive fittings like built-in kitchen cabinets and storage heaters. Smart Provisions Standard provisions without smart features. Smart-ready provisions for potential smart home solutions. Advanced smart home system for lighting, air-conditioning, and security control. Price Point Most budget-friendly option. Mid-range pricing with added features. Premium pricing for the best features. Design Flexibility Maximum flexibility for homeowners to design interiors. Some design constraints due to integrated fittings. Limited flexibility due to premium built-ins. Location Typically located in non-mature estates. Can be found in both mature and non-mature estates. Mostly in mature estates or prime locations. Amenities Basic amenities nearby. Enhanced amenities with some added conveniences. Premium amenities, including proximity to MRT stations, malls, and schools. Unit Size Options Standard sizes available. Variety of sizes with some larger units. Premium sizes with spacious layouts. Target Audience Suitable for budget-conscious buyers. Aimed at middle-income families seeking added features. Targeted at buyers looking for luxury and convenience.

Standard flats: The classic choice

Standard flats are the "OG" of HDB BTO offerings. They're designed for homebuyers who appreciate simplicity and functionality. Here's what you can expect:

Basic Finishes: Think of it as a blank canvas, ready for your personal touch.

Standard Provisions: These flats come with essential fittings, but there's room for customisation.

Affordability: Being the most budget-friendly option, Standard flats are perfect for first-time homeowners or those looking to downsize.

Plus flats: A step up

For those who desire a bit more pizzazz without breaking the bank, Plus flats are the way to go. They offer:

Enhanced Finishes: Quality floor finishes in living/dining areas and bedrooms, giving the flat a more polished look.

Integrated Fittings: Built-in wardrobes in bedrooms and a vanity cabinet in the bathroom? Yes, please!

Smart-Ready Provisions: Get techy with provisions for smart home solutions.

Prime flats: The crème de la crème

Prime flats are for those who want the best of both worlds — premium features in a public housing setting. Here's the lowdown:

Premium Finishes: We're talking about top-notch materials that scream luxury.

Comprehensive Fittings: From built-in kitchen cabinets to storage heaters, Prime flats have it all.

Smart Home System: Control your home's lighting, air-conditioning, and security with a touch of a button. Living in the future, aren't we?

Fun fact corner

Did you know that the introduction of these classifications was in response to feedback from Singaporeans? HDB wanted to offer more choices and cater to different budget ranges. So, the next time you have feedback, voice it out! Who knows, it might just lead to the next big change in the housing scene.

Conclusion

Navigating the world of HDB BTOs can be daunting, but with a clear understanding of the new classifications, you're well-equipped to make an informed decision. Whether you're going for the classic Standard, the upgraded Plus, or the luxurious Prime, there's an HDB BTO flat out there that's just right for you. Happy house hunting!

