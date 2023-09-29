5 old freehold condos that are generously-sized above 2,400 sq ft for bigger families

After showcasing expansive HDBs last week, we now turn our attention to older, freehold condos that exceed 2,400 sq ft, which are great for families who require more space.

Not only do they offer ample living space, but the majority of these developments are also nestled close to landed enclaves, perfect for those who value tranquility.

The best part is that these neighbourhoods offer quite a wide variety of lifestyle amenities nearby, too.

Missed last week? You can view the previous issue here.

You can also join our free weekly newsletter so you stay up to date on our latest curations weekly.

Now let’s get on with the list of curated units this week!

Sing Lian Building

$5,100,000

Attribute Info Address 392A Changi Road Tenure Freehold Size 6,391 SQFT $PSF $798.00 PSF Developer Unknown Developer TOP September 1982

Why I like it

— Ryan

Despite its slightly old and unconventional facade, this huge apartment in Sing Lian Building can be a gem for homeowners looking for an unconventional and eccentric apartment to call home.

Sized at a massive 6,391 sq ft, this penthouse unit spans across two floors, making it ideal for those who want more privacy and segmented spaces, especially when living with a big family. It comes with four en-suite bedrooms, five bathrooms, spacious common areas and a huge roof garden.

While the apartment is in its original condition, there's potential to create a very special and unique apartment. The double volume ceilings in the living area and the glass panels of the balcony brings in ample natural light into the living space on the first floor and makes the already-big living room feel even more spacious. Furthermore, there is an en-suite bedroom located on the first floor, which makes it more convenient for those living with elderly.

Three of the other ensuite bedrooms are located on the second floor and all rooms are distinctively huge. Even with a walk-in wardrobe, king-sized bed and study area, there is still plenty of space left to walk. Notably, there is a balcony located in the master bedroom, which gives a private space for the homeowners to enjoy.

While there is not much views of the neighbourhood, the roof garden is a great open space for those who like to enjoy the outdoors and want their private garden.

Sing Lian building is located a short 6-minute walk from Kembangan MRT station (East-West line), and faces along Changi Road, making it convenient to commute via driving or public transport. Residents looking to pick up food can consider heading to the row of eateries located at the shophouses nearby, or head to Eunos Crescent Hawker Centre.

There is an extensive list of schools nearby, which includes St Stephen Primary School, Opera Estate Primary School, Haig Girls' School, CHIJ (Katong) Primary, Tao Nan School, Ngee Ann Primary School, Mansjuri Secondary School and St. Patricks' School.

One drawback is that this building does not come with the typical facilities (like a pool or gym) that one might expect when living in a condo, so does who prioritise having facilities might not enjoy it.

View this property

Clementi Park

$5,150,000

Attribute Info Address 135 Sunset Way Tenure Freehold Size 3,067 SQFT $PSF $1,679.17 PSF Developer City Development Limited TOP September 1985

Why I like it

— Druce

Having already featured Clementi Park before, this project is well-known to have vast amounts of greenery and perfect for those who enjoys low-density living.

In this case, the apartment is one of the low floor terrace-style units that is sized at a generous 3,067 sq ft and is ideal for those who enjoys having a huge patio space to enjoy the natural environment.

This apartment has three spacious en-suite bedrooms, a study that is big enough to be used as the fourth bedroom, a good-sized balcony that extends into the master bedroom, a spacious living area and most notably, an outdoor patio that offers lush greenery views.

The sunken living area is a great way to demarcate the dining and living space. Complemented with a higher ceiling height, the space does feel more open and airy.

The previous owners have renovated the unit tastefully to further enhance the green views that can be enjoyed from the patio. For this reason, future homeowners would not have to do much to renovate the space and can save up quite a fair bit on renovation costs.

Although it is quite a distance away from Clementi MRT Station (East-West line), there is a surprising range of amenities within a short walking distance, which includes Clementi Arcade (that has a Cold Storage and cafe) and the eateries at the Sunset Way HDB blocks.

However, it can be argued that its tranquil and exclusive environment is one of the main draws to the neighbourhood. On the same note, Clementi Park overlooks the landed enclave of Sunset Way and is surrounded by vast amounts of greenery.

Some schools nearby include Bukit Timah Primary School, Nan Hua Primary School, Clementi Primary School, Pei Tong Primary School and Clementi Town Secondary School.

One interesting perk about this site is that it comes with its own private hill, which makes living there more impressionable.

View this property

Trevose Park

$5,600,000

Attribute Info Address 62 Trevose Crescent Tenure Freehold Size 2,788 SQFT $PSF $2,008.61 PSF Developer City Development Limited TOP September 1991

Why I like it

— Reuben

Nestled in the charming and central Dunearn landed estate, this apartment in Trevose Park is a duplex unit that is sized at 2,788 sq ft and offers residents superb connectivity into town.

Apart from having four spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms, there are two living rooms and balconies that are found on both levels. For those living with elderly or have issues with climbing the stairs, this apartment also comes with lift access on both levels, which comes in handy in the long run.

Homeowners who enjoy brightly-lit apartments would also appreciate that the living area has double volume ceilings to bring in more natural light and make the space feel even bigger and spacious.

Its biggest draw would probably be its central location and neighbourhood environment. Stevens MRT Station (Downtown and Thomson-East Coast line) is located a short seven-minute walk away, which is very convenient for those commuting via public transport on the daily.

Furthermore, the neighbourhood is surrounded by verdant spaces to give it a more tranquil environment. The Botanic Gardens is a short 14-minute walk away and Malcolm Park is located nearby, and the project is located in a landed enclave.

There are many well-known schools within the vicinity too, including Singapore Chinese Girls' School (Primary and Secondary), Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) and Raffles Girls' School.

Those looking to pick up food or groceries nearby can head to Coronation Shopping Plaza or Cluny Court.

View this property

King’s Mansion

$5,799,999

Attribute Info Address 20 Amber Road Tenure Freehold Size 2,734 SQFT $PSF $2,121.43 PSF Developer Hong Leong Holdings Limited TOP September 1980

Why I like it

— Stanley

A stalwart in the Amber neighbourhood, this high-floor apartment in King's Mansion is sized at 2,743 sq ft, making it a good choice for families looking for a spacious unit in the East.

This apartment comes with four good-sized bedrooms, four bathrooms, a spacious living room, balcony and utility room in the kitchen area.

Since the common bathroom has a jack-and-jill component that connects both of the common bedrooms, it can be said that all four bedrooms are en-suite, which makes it more accessible and private for big families. Also, seeing that this unit is located on a high floor, most parts of the apartment enjoys an unblocked view of the neighbourhood.

Personally, I thought that the previous owners did a great job at renovating the space to give it a contemporary feel, making it move-in friendly for the next homeowners. The balcony has beautiful glass panels to create a glass-house aesthetic, which is quite a special treat to enjoy.

This unit also comes with a good-sized utility room that is ventilated, which can be used as a helper's room for those living with one.

Located a short 4-min walking distance to the upcoming Tanjong Katong and Marine Parade MRT station that is ready in 2024, future residents can enjoy connectivity that would not have been possible in the past.

Those looking to find nearby food options can consider heading to the nearby Parkway Parade, i12 Katong, Katong V and Marine Parade Central Market & Food Centre.

If you have schooling children, there are many well-known schools nearby, too.

This includes Tanjong Katong Primary School, the Canadian International School, Tanjong Katong Girls' School, Tanjong Katong Secondary School, CHIJ (Katong) Primary and Tao Nan School.

View this property

The Morningside

$5,499,999

Attribute Info Address 1 Jalan Kuala Tenure Freehold Size 2,411 SQFT $PSF $2,281.21 PSF Developer Hong Leong Holdings Ltd TOP September 1993

Why I like it

— Sean

Located in District 9, this apartment is ideal for families who want to enjoy living in a spacious apartment in the city. This unit spans across 2,411 sq ft and has four well-sized bedrooms that are all en-suite.

Furthermore, this apartment has a huge common area that overlooks the city skyline and comes with a ventilated utility room, which can be ideal for those living with a helper. I do like that the balcony space is a small and quaint one, since that would mean there would be more liveable space in the apartment.

Located a walking distance to three MRT Stations, Great World Station (Thomson-East Coast line) is the nearest and just a short 4-minute walk away.

There are plenty of lifestyle amenities nearby, including multiple restaurants, cafes and fitness studios located along the Singapore River, though Great World Mall is a convenient one-stop option for picking up groceries and food.

Schools nearby include River Valley Primary School, Alexandra Primary School, Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), St. Margaret's School (Primary) and Outram Secondary School.

View this property

ALSO READ: 6 under-the-radar future residential land plots to look forward to in Singapore

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.