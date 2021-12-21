This new hidden restaurant lets you eat hotpot in an Instagram-worthy tent or a Mongolian-style yurt

Want to elevate your hotpot sessions? This new and mysterious Chinese restaurant that lets you dine in tents might just do the trick.

Located in a far-flung corner of the west, Zhonghe Town Internet-Famous Restaurant (中河小镇网红餐厅) just opened their doors to the public last week.

It's tucked away in an unassuming industrial building and getting there is no joke — it's not near any MRT station and is a seven-minute walk from the nearest bus stop.

The restaurant doesn't have much online presence either, adding to the element of mystery. If not for video-sharing platform TikTok and social media platform Xiaohongshu, we probably would never have discovered it.

While the eatery has a nondescript indoor dining area, a TikTok video by food page Singaporebeauty reveals that the alfresco dining area features tents that you can dine in.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Singaporebeauty

These are lined up in an orderly fashion on artificial turf and are dressed up in fairy lights, making it an apt location for some Instagram-worthy shots.

The large tents can comfortably seat four to five pax, while the smaller ones are good for two to three pax.

While guests have to dine on the floor, legless chairs and a short table is provided in each tent to make the experience more comfortable.

Apart from the tents, there is also a Mongolian-style yurt that'll truly make you feel like you're not in Singapore. Unlike the other tents, this comes furnished with proper tables and chairs, making it a good alternative for people who don't like the idea of dining on the floor.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Singaporebeauty

Food-wise, the restaurant serves up the usual hotpot fare, and more. Soup base options include spicy beef, mushroom and pork bone (choice of two from $10.80), and ingredients include beef tenderloin ($8.80), lamb ($8.80), pork slices ($8.80), as well as a vegetable basket ($12.80).

Additionally, diners get to cook their food in whimsical heart-shaped pots, which adds a quirky touch to the dining experience.

According to lifestyle website GirlStyle, the eatery also has other dishes such as stewed goose with sauerkraut ($98.80) and beer duck with potatoes ($38.80).

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Singaporebeauty

One Xiaohongshu user, who goes by Alice, shared that this is "probably the most affordable hotpot [she] has ever eaten in Singapore". She got the Nine Palace set menu that comes with ingredients like crab, prawn, lamb, beef, octopus and mushrooms, which came up to $58.80.

She also said that her biggest concern was the weather. However, despite there being some rain, she shared that this did not affect the experience at all and the tent kept her well-sheltered. She also added that the tent is very ventilated and windy, so you won't feel hot either.

There are a limited number of tents available, so do call the restaurant at 9680 5989 to make a reservation before embarking on your journey to the west.

Address: 42A Penjuru Rd, Level 2, Singapore 609164

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 11pm

